Some teachers and residents are upset over the recent elimination of two programs and the abrupt departures of two administrators at the Bedminster school, which draws students from the Palisades, Pennridge and Quakertown Community school districts.

Upper Bucks' joint operating committee, which consists of school board members from the three sending districts, voted 8-0 at Thursday night's meeting to eliminate the landscape construction/plant technology and plumbing technology programs on the recommendation of Executive Director Jeff Sweda.

On the administrative front, Supervisor of Student Services Tracey Hill abruptly resigned in tears from her $116,500-a-year position at the May 16 JOC meeting. At Thursday night's meeting, it was announced that Business Manager Gail Capuano, who was earning $103,014 a year, had suddenly retired within the previous 24 hours.

Before Thursday's vote to eliminate the landscaping and plumbing programs, Sweda said during a presentation that both had been "chronically under enrolled" for the last several years, with landscaping averaging 17 students a year for the past five years and plumbing 22 students a year over the same time span.

Both were well under targeted minimum enrollments set by UBCTS over the last few years, Sweda added. The JOC had voted at a previous meeting to start a heating, ventilation and air conditioning program that will incorporate plumbing and to essentially replace landscaping with a new agricultural biotechnology program.

"We need to assure that programs offered meet the needs of industry and continue to be fiscally responsible in their operation," Sweda said.

Several in Thursday night's audience urged the JOC to reconsider and give both programs more time.

"This program has helped me in many more ways than you can possibly imagine," a landscaping student said. "This past year has been the most amazing experience I've ever had in my life."

Brian Moser, a construction technology teacher and the teacher's union president at UBCTS, said "misinformation" and rumors about the two programs' demise over the last few years contributed to enrollment problems.

"It's hard to build up programs when people think they're not going to be there," he said.

Kathryn Dolan, the JOC president and a Pennridge school board member, said voting to eliminate the two programs was very difficult.

"I hope everyone knows this is not a topic we take lightly," she said. "I talked to a lot of different people and asked a lot of questions. This has been very looked at, and I feel that I got enough information and was OK with moving forward."

Moser said the two teachers of the landscaping and plumbing programs will both be furloughed. When asked about that issue after Thursday night's meeting, Sweda said he couldn't comment on possible teacher furloughs.

Moser and others attending the meeting urged JOC members and administrators to hire a teacher for the HVAC program that is certified in both HVAC and plumbing, or who will at least get a plumbing certification as soon as possible after being hired, so that plumbing does not fall by the wayside.

"Our hope is to get a dual-certified instructor, and I've gotten confirmation that will happen," Dolan responded.

Hill declined to comment on the reasons for her resignation when contacted by this news organization. Attempts to reach Capuano for comment were unsuccessful.

But the reasons for their departures seemed to be no mystery to Moser.

He said the recent elimination of finance secretary and career and technical education supervisor positions meant the duties assigned to those people were added to Hill and Capuano's workload, and it was too much.

"We lost Tracey Hill because we took a job away and overloaded her," Moser said at Thursday night's meeting. "We also overloaded Gail as well. I guarantee she did not want to retire this year. We expected both Tracey and Gail to do the jobs of two people. They got dumped on and they left."

Sweda said after the meeting he disagreed with Moser's take on the situation. He said the duties of the finance secretary and CTE supervisor were being split up among several different staffers, including Sweda, and not just heaped upon Hill and Capuano.

At Thursday night's meeting, the JOC voted to authorize Sweda to negotiate interim business office services with the Bucks County Intermediate Unit.

He said the plan is to replace Capuano, but that whether or not Hill is replaced will depend on the results of an IU audit of the UBCTS administrative and business operations.

Sweda said the audit is aimed at bringing the school "into the 21st century" in regard to staffing and see what efficiencies can be achieved.