Editor's note: This is part of a weekly feature spotlighting the interests of a local community member.

Profession: Owner of the Law Office of Anne M. Shepard in Waynesboro

Q- Where is your favorite weekend trip destination?

A- “Most recently I went to Crow Vineyard in Chestertown, Md. It’s about a three hour drive and a three hour tour so it was lovely.”

Q- What are you most looking forward to this summer?

A- “Participating in things that are going on in Waynesboro. I got to go to the farmers market on Saturday and really enjoyed that. I just like being active in the area.”

Q- Where is your favorite place to get a bite to eat in Waynesboro?

A- “It depends on the bite, I like Café Del Sol for some of their appetizers, I like Montezuma’s for some of their entrees and I love the Waynesburger’s milkshakes. I would go around and pick from each for my perfect meal.”

Q- Tell me something people would find surprising about you?

A- “I like to explore caves and I love to paint. I don’t think people would know that about me.”

Q- If you could change one thing about Waynesboro what would it be?

A- “It would be to have more people participate in the community so that they could be on boards or become active in local clubs.”