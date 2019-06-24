The event is scheduled for Tuesday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

A yearly film festival celebrating diversity-based works by local children.

The establishment of a new multicultural community development fund.

Recognizing local businesses with an annual equity, inclusion and diversity award; more aggressive promotion of Erie-area workforce development programs among local minorities and new Americans; establishing a cultural diversity awareness training program for human resources professionals, and creating opportunities for Erie-area youth to get a free college education.

These potential inclusion-based projects, and others, will be discussed and ranked at an invitation-only community event Tuesday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The People's Summit is the latest and largest local gathering linked to a national initiative called The People's Supper, which brings diverse groups of Erie-area residents together for a shared meal.

Those who have attended seven previous suppers in Erie have shared personal stories about prejudice and racism, including their interactions with law enforcement; what it's like to move to a new country; the desire for improved racial/gender/ethnic representation in government; employment barriers; poverty; economic development, and a host of other topics.

Attendees have also talked about their families, how they grew up and personal challenges.

As many as 80 people have attended the previous suppers, which were also invitation-only events.

Tuesday's supper is expected to draw as many as 300 people, said Renee Lamis, Mayor Joe Schember's chief of staff.

More people were invited to the People's Summit, Lamis said, because the city "wanted to bring more people to table to gain more insights from the larger community."

Schember, whose administration brought The People's Supper to Erie in January, said that Tuesday's event will again feature dinner and conversation. However, Schember said, those who attend will be asked to vote on 10 project ideas developed during previous suppers.

The top one or two vote-getters, at minimum, will be developed into specific community projects, he said.

"They're all good ideas. ... But I think we can only do so much," Schember said, acknowledging that the project ideas would require partnerships with other organizations. "We want to develop the top ones that will make the biggest difference."

Other project ideas that will be discussed and voted on Tuesday include:

•Creating curriculum in schools that includes black history and cultural education.

•Implementing a young People's Supper.

•Creating an annual Better Together community event.

•Using multiple platforms, in various languages, "to open minds and convey a strong message" regarding equity inclusion and diversity.

Erie Schools Superintendent Brian Polito said the school district would be interested in working with Schember's administration to make some of the project ideas happen.

Polito plans to attend the People's Summit.

"One of our biggest challenges is getting students engaged in learning," Polito said. "If we can create programs that connect with their home lives and their history, that would certainly help with that."

The People’s Supper was created in January 2017 by three national organizations: Faith Matters Network, The Dinner Party and Hollaback. The suppers bring individuals, schools, faith communities and neighborhood organizations together to combat prejudice and bias.

To date, The People's Supper has conducted more than 1,200 suppers in communities across the United States.

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNflowers.