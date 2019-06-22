A culvert replacement on Route 313 is expected to delay travel between Bedminster and Doylestown Township for weeks starting Monday, but PECO will now also be out between Doylestown Borough and Buckingham on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday marks the start of a lengthy detour through central Bucks County on Route 313, but that's just one of several summer projects starting this week.

Bridge replacements, utility work and other long-term projects that either start this week or have been underway for weeks make up the bulk of this week's traffic watch.

All work is weather dependent and may be controlled by flagging.

Be on the look out for the following projects:

Route 313

Work replacing a culvert over Deep Run on Route 313 (Dublin Pike) between Applebutter and Chelfield roads in Plumstead and Hilltown begins Monday. The project will detour traffic over Route 113 and Route 611 in Bedminster, Plumstead and Tinicum through late August.

While that work will slow traffic from Bedminster to Doylestown Township, another PECO project will add to expected delays between Doylestown Borough and Buckingham.

Utility work on Route 313 between Chestnut and Creek drives is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There is no detour for the PECO work, and drivers are advised to allow extra time traveling through the area.

Scudder Falls Bridge



Taylorsville Road Access Ramp to Interstate-295 WB (old I-95 SB): An around-the-clock closure that started Thursday continues over the next six weeks. The posted detour is as follows: Proceed to the on-ramp for I-295 South toward New Jersey, cross the Scudder Falls Bridge and continue on I-295 South to the Scotch Road interchange (Exit 73A), use the loop ramps to cross over I-295 and enter I-295 North back toward the bridge, and cross the Scudder Falls Bridge into Pennsylvania where the highway designation changes to I-295 West toward Philadelphia.

I-295 westbound to the Route 332/Newtown-Yardley Road interchange (Exit 8) might encounter off-peak intermittent single-lane travel 7 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Taylorsville Road north and south of I-295 will have intermittent single-lane patterns with possible flagger-controlled travel Wednesday through Friday. Work north of the interstate is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Southbound work is scheduled Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodside Road will see intermittent right or left lane closures 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 32 (River Road) will have intermittent alternating traffic 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

U.S. Route 1

Nighttime single-lane travel along U.S. Route 1 is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway and on Street Road between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way in Bensalem.

ADA Curb Work

PennDOT crews will install ADA-compliant curb ramps at the following intersections weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Route 412 (Durham Road) and Route 611 (Easton Road), Nockamixon Route 412 (Durham Road) and Route 563 (Mountain View Drive), Nockamixon Route 413 (Newtown Bypass) and Route 532 (Durham Road), Newtown Township Route 413 (Newtown Bypass) and Newtown Langhorne Road, Newtown Township Route 532 (Durham Road) and Route 532 (Sycamore Street/Washington Crossing), Newtown Township Mirror Lake Road and Yardley-Langhorne Road, Lower Makefield Big Oak Road and West Trenton Avenue, Falls West Trenton Avenue and Plaza Boulevard, Falls Pennsylvania Avenue and Union Street, Morrisville Stony Hill Road and Cardinal Drive, Lower Makefield

I-95

Lane closures are expected in both directions of I-95 between the Academy Road/Linden Avenue and Route 213 interchanges in Bensalem and Philadelphia. Crews are replacing guide rails in the area between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Lower Bucks

A month-long resurfacing project on U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) begins Sunday evening from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be out between Durham and Flowers Mill roads in Middletown and between Neshaminy Street and Bucks Town Road in Middletown and Penndel.

Central Bucks

Periodic lane closures are scheduled on Almshouse Road between Route 332 (Jacksonville Road) and Sandtrap Road in Warwick and Northampton for utility work. Delays are expected while crews are out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, July 2.

Single-lane travel on Route 611 (Easton Road) between Stump and Applebutter roads in Plumstead begins June 26. Utility improvements are expected to slow traffic on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the middle of August.

A rehabilitation project for a Butler Avenue bridge over Neshaminy Creek in New Britain Township continues through late August. Traffic will be detoured over Route 152 (Limekiln Pike), U.S. 202 and County Line Road as work continues.

Montgomery County

Lane restrictions for resurfacing work will be in place on Route 63 (Old Welsh Road) between Meadowbrook Road and Sybill Lane in Abington weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Similar work will also start Sunday on Route 463 (Horsham Road) between Lower State Road and Tournament Drive in Montgomery and Horsham townships. That work is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 30.

Crews will also be out on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between Horsham and McKean roads for excavation work weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PECO utility work is planned on Route 113 (Harleysville Pike/Main Steet) at Reliance Road in Souderton beginning Tuesday and continuing through mid-July. Crews will be out weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the work is finished.