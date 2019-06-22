Dolores McCracken, who died in November while serving as president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, is receiving an award from the National Education Association honoring her commitment to human and civil rights.

Former Council Rock School District support staff member and Pennsylvania State Education Association President Dolores McCracken is being honored posthumously by the National Education Association.

McCracken, who died in November at age 65 after a brief battle with cancer, has been picked by the NEA to receive the H. Council Trenholm Memorial Award. She is one of 12 people being recognized by the NEA as "social justice champions" this year for their outstanding commitment to human and civil rights.

McCracken became the first support staff professional to become president of the PSEA — the state organization representing teachers, other professionals and support staffers — in 2017. She had previously been PSEA treasurer for four years and then vice president for two years.

A Council Rock paraprofessional for many years, McCracken had continued to reside in Northampton despite working full time for the PSEA since 2011.

Leaders and members of PSEA praised McCracken for her decades of activism and commitment to schools equity as an education support professional and PSEA leader.

"Dolores dedicated her life to advocating for great public schools, Pennsylvania students and the PSEA members she served," PSEA President Rich Askey said. "Every step of the way, she partnered with parents, the community and her fellow educators and support professionals to make our public schools the best they could be.

"She was a passionate voice for social justice. She called out injustice everywhere she saw it and worked tirelessly to address racial, social and economic disparities in our schools. Her vision for a better Pennsylvania energizes every PSEA member to be tireless advocates for all our students, just as Dolores was."

McCracken and the other 11 award winners will be recognized during a July 3 ceremony at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

"We proudly honor their contributions and sacrifices," NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia said. "By embodying what is right and just about the world in which we live, they motivate us to purposeful and principled action."