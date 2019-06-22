Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Diesel Days: Train rides leave at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, from Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, 409 S. Perry St., Titusville. Features five diesel locomotives, and three-hour rides and one one-hour ride. Tickets $10 to $40. Call 814-676-1733 to make a reservation. For information, visit https://octrr.org/diesel_days.

4th annual My Brother's Keeper Brunch: 10 a.m., St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 236 E. 11th St. Eleven scholarships will be awarded: four Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Scholarships, three My Brother's Keeper Scholarships and four Bridge Builder Scholarships. $10 ticket benefits St. James AME Church Boy Scout Troop. For information, call Homer Smith at 392-3413.

Erie's 2nd annual Food Truck Fest: 3 to 11 p.m., on State Street between 12th and 14th streets. Includes food trucks, local bands, local businesses, local charities, vendors, entertainment, rock wall, shark slide, mechanical bull, extreme a jumper, dunk tank. Proceeds benefit Voices For Independence and Erie PAL. For information, call Derek Smith at the Bourbon Barrel, 452-3000.