WILLINGBORO — Police have selected locations for the wireless cameras that will be part of a township-wide $1.1 million surveillance system.

Crime Analyst Brenna Stone on Tuesday said the system design takes into account how people enter and move through the township as well as the locations of previous criminal activity.

After nearly three years of discussion, the Township Council in December authorized up to $1,135,500 to contract with security company Packetalk to supply, install and maintain a wireless, web-based camera system.

Willingboro’s contract with the Lyndhurst-based company began June 1 and is to run through 2023.

At the council meeting Tuesday, Stone said Willingboro’s system will target roads used to enter and drive through the community, such as U.S. Route 130, Beverly Rancocas Road, Levitt Parkway, Charleston Road and Van Sciver Parkway.

Cameras will likely be placed on secondary roads that people use to move through neighborhoods or that many of neighborhood roads stem off of, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Hazelwood Circle, Hawthorne Lane and Buckingham, Evergreen, Garfield, Millbrook, Northampton and Pennypacker drives, according to Stone.

Cameras also will be used to monitor roads where crime has occurred or roads that intersect with roads that have seen criminal activity, according to Stone.

Where crime is more disperse, and along roads with obstructed views, police will create nets of cameras able to catch people entering and exiting neighborhoods, Stone said.

For example, to protect the Avery Townhouse Apartments, police could place a camera on Route 130, to catch people entering or exiting from the north, and one on Rockland Drive to catch anyone entering from the south.

Stone said a number of municipalities in New Jersey have deterred and fought crime with similar systems; Burlington City, for one, has used its system to solve two homicides.

Stone said the Willingboro Police Department is working to address privacy concerns and is writing a policy on acceptable use for officers.

“All officers will have individual accounts they can monitor. They’re web based and have access to the camera feed,” Stone said, adding: “Each of those accounts will have various levels of access, so on the lower account you can view the feed, and on higher accounts you can adjust the camera settings.”

In a presentation to the Township Council in October 2017, Packetalk CEO Tamer Zakhary described the cameras as “force multipliers.”

“Five officers on duty will act and feel and operate like 30 to 35,” Zakhary said. ″(The cameras) are constantly sweeping. They’re never static.”

Zakhary also said the cameras can be quickly and covertly moved to new locations.

Footage is stored for 30 days or longer on the system and can be downloaded and stored as evidence indefinitely, according to Packetalk.

The township is to make annual payments on its Packetalk system through 2023.

The council said it would borrow $361,950 — as part of $2.8 million bond issue — to help cover this year’s $380,000 payment.