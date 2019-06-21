The Township Zoning Board Monday approved an application by United Growth Holdings seeking minor subdivision, preliminary and final major site approval as well as use variance approval to build two quick-serve restaurants in the north side of the Target parking lot.

EVESHAM — Residents who work up an appetite shopping at the Target along Route 73 will soon be able to grab a meal by just walking across the parking lot.

The two restaurants? A 2,800-square-foot PDQ with drive-through service and a 3,800-square-foot First Watch with table service.

A resolution memorializing the approval will be on the zoning board’s agenda at its next meeting on July 15.

Construction on the $1.2 million project is expected to begin by the end of the summer with the restaurants opening by spring 2020, said project engineer Anthony Caponigro, of the Philadelphia engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates LLC.

The Tampa-based PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) is known for its fresh chicken tenders and nuggets, as well as other fresh menu items such as sandwiches and salads. The proposed restaurant in Evesham would be the third location in South Jersey, as well as the third location in the state. The chain has 65 locations in 10 states, more than half of which are in Florida.

First Watch is a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant based out of University Park, Florida, near Miami. The restaurant offers made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. The Evesham location would be the franchise’s second location in South Jersey, its first located along Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

The two restaurants will be located in the underused parking lot north of the main entrance into Target at the intersection of Route 73 and Ardsley Drive.

According to the township planner’s letter regarding the application, when plans for the Target store were approved it was anticipated that there would be additional development in that auxiliary lot.

In addition to the Target, an Ocean First Bank has opened at the very north of the parking lot.

“The mixing of uses (in this case retail, bank and restaurants) will support the long term viability of each and will make efficient use of land and existing infrastructure,” the letter from the township planner reads.

According to a parking study submitted by the applicant’s engineer, the auxiliary parking lot where the restaurants will be located was rarely used.

United Growth LLC, a California-based real estate developer, is the contract purchaser of the lot per zoning board approval from Target.