A 14-year-old swimmer who nearly drowned during a practice session was revived by four heroes who were at the pool in Bensalem that night.

When she took cardio-pulmonary resuscitation training, Miranda Smith thought she would never use it. Then came the night of July 12, when the Bensalem Aquatic Club swim team, that Smith helps coach, took to the pool at Bensalem High School.

Suddenly, the training became very important.

One of the swimmers, 14-year-old Daniel Topley, suffered a condition called Shallow Water Blackout, said his father, Tom Topley, the executive director of the Bensalem Emergency Medical Services. Topley said the condition can happen when a swimmer hyperventilates, then holds his breath under water and builds up too much carbon dioxide without realizing it. “He fainted under water.”

“He was doing a regular swim. He glided into the wall. He looked like he was just finishing slowly,” coach Matt Hirst recalled. Sometimes the kids “will goof off” and pretend they are unconscious, he said, but this time Hirst and a member of the swim team, Nicolas Park, realized it was the real deal. Daniel was in cardiac arrest.

“Nick realized he was in danger ... I was able to yank him out on the deck,” Hirst said, with Park’s help. “Miranda checked his pulse. There was no pulse.”

Smith began CPR and then Natalie Barber, of Philadelphia, a respiratory therapist and parent of a swim team member who saw what was happening, took over, before the Bensalem EMS arrived.

“After a minute, the EMS got there. Within two minutes he was awake,” Hirst said. “He started coughing up water. That’s when we knew he was breathing.” Daniel was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital’s emergency department for further evaluation.

For their efforts to save Daniel, the four rescuers were honored at the Bensalem Township Council meeting Feb. 11 and have been nominated for the Good Samaritan Award given by the American Red Cross at its Heroes Breakfast at Parx Casino in Bensalem on Friday. Bensalem Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer made the nomination, stating that Daniel has made a full recovery and has returned to swimming with the aquatic club.

Smith, 20, of Philadelphia, said she is so glad she learned CPR. “You don’t think you’re going to use it when you train but once you use it, you realize how very helpful it is,” she said.

When she heard about the Red Cross award, she said it was a “pleasant surprise. We’re not in it for the award but it’s nice to be recognized.” She is a senior at Cabrini University majoring in graphic design and communication. She swims for her school and plans on continuing to coach swimming.

Hirst, 26, is a history teacher at Robert K. Shafer Middle School in the Bensalem School District. He lives in Bensalem and is a graduate of Temple University with a master’s degree from Holy Family University. He said he formerly worked as a lifeguard in North Wildwood, New Jersey, and was involved in a couple of ocean rescues, but none were as serious as helping Daniel.

Park, 16, is a student at the Woodlynde School in Strafford, Chester County.

"Everybody worked great together and we got lucky," Barber said.

Topley said his son checked out fine at the hospital. Topley has spent the last 30 years making sure that emergency services work well in Bensalem. “Everything came together and worked that day,” he said. He described his son as “very lucky.”

Shallow Water Blackout is such a serious concern for swimmers that Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his long-time coach Bob Bowman made a public service announcement to warn swimmers against hyperventilating before and prolonged breath-holding while in the water. And never swim alone. The condition has claimed the lives of several experienced swimmers.

The week after his rescue, Daniel swam well in another meet. “It was awesome,” Hirst said.