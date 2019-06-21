Students from several district schools visited senior centers and other facilities to engage in inter-generational activities throughout the 2018-19 school year.

Fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among students for their grandparents' and great grandparents' generations was a focus in the Council Rock School District throughout the nearly completed 2018-19 school year.

Since September, students at several district schools visited area senior centers, nursing homes and similar facilities and also hosted seniors at their schools for various inter-generational activities.

Among them were reading books with seniors, serving them dinner, singing for them, and giving them gifts of flowers and other items.

At a recent event, fourth-graders from nearby Richboro Elementary School in Northampton visited the township's James E. Kinney Senior Center to sing patriotic songs and leave flowers for center members.

"The kids love to come down to our neighbors at the senior center and share music with them," Richboro ES general music teacher Kitty O'Connor said.

"Music is the universal language. We like to make sure they (seniors) are enjoying it and singing along. On the way out, many of the members commented to me about how important it is that young Americans continue to learn these songs."

James E. Kinney Senior Center Director Sheila Jobs said she would like to cooperate with the school on more programs next school year.

"It helps build a bond between the seniors and these young children," she said. "Some of the younger kids might not see their grandparents very often or have much exposure to older people, and the same might apply to some seniors in not seeing young people very often for whatever reason.

"The seniors have a lot to share in terms of life experiences and some amazing stories. When the students and seniors sit side by side and talk, they find that they have things in common. The youngsters find out it's OK to hang out with older people, and it's fun. They always learn from each other."

Among the many other Council Rock schools participating in inter-generational activities this year were Holland, Newtown, Goodnoe, Churchville, Wrightstown, Hillcrest and Maureen M. Welch elementary schools and Newtown Middle School.

"This year's inter-generational focus allowed our students to gain a deep understanding of the rich resource we have in our local senior citizens," Council Rock Superintendent Robert Fraser said. "Whether inviting seniors into our schools to share life lessons or visiting senior facilities for shared reading experiences or special holiday events, I am proud that we created a district-wide platform that enabled our students to connect with and learn from such valued members of our community."