There is one body and one Spirit— just as you were called to one hope when you were called — one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all. Ephesians 4:4–6 (NIV84)

Data from the Pew Research center shows that 73 percent of Pennsylvanians are Christian. And, in fact, only 13 percent of Pennsylvanians either don’t believe in God at all or aren’t sure if there is a God. These are Christian churches; those that believe that Jesus is God’s son and that His death on the cross is sufficient to save us from our sins.

That’s a LOT of common ground in our state. It should be the basis for a great working relationship. We should be able to band together to pool our resources (people, money, facilities) to do great work for God in our community. And, at times, we do just that.

But at other times we withdraw into our congregational buildings or denominational clusters and work only with those of the same type. That’s sad because as the Scripture from Ephesians says we all have one Lord, one faith, and one baptism. Do we have different doctrines? Yes. Do we sometimes get so comfortable in the groups that we know and don’t WANT to change? Oh, yes.

Unfortunately, this is why those who struggle to believe in a loving God have problems feeling drawn to our churches. Our churches can’t even agree with each far too often, so how can those outside the church feel that we have any answers?

I bring this point up because we have a great opportunity to begin breaking down the barriers to working as a unified church on June 30. On that day, we are going to have Worship in the Park. Many churches from the Ellwood area will be participating in a combined worship in Ewing Park.

You may not be used to gathering with those of other “denominations,” but remember that we are all part of the universal Body of Christ. Don’t pass up the opportunity to fellowship with other believers. Come and join us as we lift the Lord of Lords and King of Kings!

The Rev. Raymond Start is pastor of Ellwood City Free Methodist Church. This message is brought in cooperation with the Ellwood City Ministerium.