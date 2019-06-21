Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. throughout summer; 6 p.m., youth group. July 7 — fellowship dinner follows morning worship service. Bring food items to share.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 10 a.m., Ellwood City Library Tea. Sunday — 9:30 a.m., EPC Orientation No. 3; 12:45 p.m., stated session meeting. Monday through Friday, church office closed.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Mondays — 10 a.m. prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Franklin Township: Friday — 11 a.m. VBS program and picnic. Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday — No summer Sunday school; 9:30 a.m., worship service. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night. Wednesday — 6 p.m., Bible study and ice cream. Thursday — 6 p.m., coordinating team meeting. June 29 — 9 p.m., evening prayer. June 30 — 9:30 a.m., community worship service in Ewing Park.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — No Sunday school during the summer. Monday — 5:30 p.m. Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday — 6 p.m., Mini-Wednesday and Cub Scouts. Thursday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts committee meeting. June 29 — 6:30 p.m., family movie night at Homewood United Methodist Church.

Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle: Sunday – 7 p.m., Mercy River Quartet, Harmony Baptist’s Outdoor Services, 4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle. Bring a lawn chair, blanket or sit on grass. Free-will offering.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave.: Thursday – 10 a.m., open door fellowship; 1 p.m. AA. June 29 — family movie night.

North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 106 Chapel Drive, North Sewickley Township: Friday — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trash and Treasure sale. Saturday— 8 to 11 a.m., Trash and Treasure Sale, fill a grocery bag for $2.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 307 Wayne Ave., Ellwood City. Sunday — 10 a.m. worship service in Ewing Park followed by annual church picnic.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Saturday — 9 a.m., Men’s Eat and Meet. Sunday — 9 a.m., Last adult Sunday school; 10 a.m., Tuesday — noon, July/August newsletter deadline; 6:30 p.m. Presbytery meeting at North Liberty Presbyterian Church. Wednesday —7 p.m., service for healing and wholeness. June 30 — 10 a.m, worship in the park.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 7 p.m., AA. Sunday — 11:15 a.m, congregational meeting; noon, blood pressure screening. Thursday — 7 p.m., AA; June 30 — 10 a.m., Worship in the Park (no worship at Trinity).

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Wednesday — 9 a.m., quilting. Thursday —7:30 p.m., band practice. June 30 — 9:30 a.m., Worship in the Park.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 7:30 p.m., AA. Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., sewing. Wednesday — 1 p.m., Bible study; 7:30 p.m., AA.