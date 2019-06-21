The city's Bureau of Sewers found repeated violations of the coke plant's permitted wastewater discharges.

Erie Coke Corp. is facing yet another reprimand.

This time, it's for the coke plant's handling of wastewater.

In late May, Erie Coke agreed to pay a civil penalty of $118,598 to the city of Erie for "significant noncompliance" with wastewater discharge limits. The penalty is outlined in an administrative consent order that the city's Bureau of Sewers issued in response to the violations.

Erie Coke must also make any necessary changes to the wastewater pretreatment system at its plant at the foot of East Avenue. The plant has 120 days to come into full compliance or it will face additional financial penalties.

Erie Coke's environmental director, Edward Nesselbeck, signed the order on May 24.

"Erie Coke and the city are in full agreement on the past and current conditions at the plant that have created noncompliance issues," Nesselbeck said in an email. "In May, we hired an industrial wastewater expert to rebuild our plant and who is currently working closely with the city on our new compliance plan."

The 10-page agreement lists 17 dates between December 2017 and August when Erie Coke violated its "daily maximum allowable discharge limit" for ammonia. On another 10 dates, the plant violated its daily limit for the discharge of naphthalene, according to the order.

The violations do not present a public health concern, said Tim Huemmrich, the industrial pretreatment coordinator at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant treats the water before releasing it into Lake Erie.

"We're required and authorized to monitor (Erie Coke's) effluents so it's acceptable to be discharged into the lake," he said.

Erie Coke's wastewater travels through the city's sanitary system to get to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, said Basil Ronzitti, chief of the Erie's Bureau of Sewers. The wastewater is monitored before it leaves the coke plant, he said.

Erie Coke did not admit to any of the Bureau of Sewers' factual findings by signing on to the administrative order. But it agreed to make monthly payments of $14,824 starting May 31 and ending in December.

Huemmrich confirmed that Erie Coke made the first payment toward its civil penalty.

Among other mandatory fixes, Erie Coke also agreed to retain an independent consultant who will conduct random monthly sampling of its wastewater pretreatment system, according to the administrative order.

The order comes as Erie Coke has been facing a growing list of regulatory problems at its plant, which produces coke that is used to make steel. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has said it cited nearly 80 air-quality violations over the past two years that Erie Coke has not resolved.

A pretreatment tank at the plant failed and leaked wastewater twice in March. The DEP said wastewater containing "benzene and naphthalene, ammonia and cyanide," among other substances, leaked onto the ground and created a danger of pollution to Lake Erie.

Erie Coke later said it took the tank out of service.

In February, the DEP ordered Erie Coke to address several ongoing violations including the release of visible emissions from its smokestack and coke ovens in amounts that exceed those allowed under the Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act.

Unresolved violations landed Erie Coke on the DEP's air compliance docket in May. Erie Coke has appealed its placement on the docket and the DEP's February order.

The DEP is reviewing Erie Coke's application to renew its Title V operating permit. The review process will include a public meeting and a public hearing, the DEP has said.

