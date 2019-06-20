Joe Parks died this month at age 93, leaving a legacy of 30 years of active military service, multiple degrees, and 40 years of dedication to the Mount Holly and Rancocas Valley communities.

Fresh out of high school, Joe Parks joined the military at the age of 17 in 1943, and began his service as a Navy corpsman during World War II.

Earlier this month, at age 93, Parks passed away, leaving a legacy of 30 years of active military service, multiple degrees, and 40 years of dedication to the Rancocas Valley community, including piloting the Rancocas Valley Regional High School's NJROTC program in 1973.

Internment for Parks was held Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery, with a full military service, recognizing his career as a naval officer and a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

Parks' son Hans Parks, 56, journeyed to the ceremony from Painesville, Ohio, with his son Steven Lee Parks, 33, and his nephews, Christopher and Joseph Parks, both 35.

“It’s going to be a celebration of life. We feel honored for this to be his chosen resting spot, because of the history of Arlington, which holds half a million veterans,” said Hans Parks. “This is where people can say goodbye.”

Friends from all over the world traveled to attend the event, some of whom Parks met while in service, made the journey from Holland, Norway, and Canada.

“It means a lot to the family that all of these people want to be there to pay their respects,” said Hans Parks.

Growing up, Hans Parks had always remembered his father as a family man.

Joe Parks was practically an orphan and was raised by his grandparents, according to his son. So, when he got married in 1959 and started to grow a family of his own, it was something that he cherished.

Joe Parks had celebrated 44 years of marriage to his wife, Yvonne, before she passed away in 2003. Hans Parks had an older brother, Erick Frances Parks, and a younger sister, Idneke Parks, who also have died.

Although Joe Parks spent a majority of his time away on duty, Hans Parks said his father always provided for his family in any way that he could and often took time off.

“He was gone a lot, when he was in the Navy, he was on cruises with the ships and they were deployed in certain places around the world,” said Hans Parks. “So, the time that we did have was really memorable.”

Some of Hans Parks' favorite memories with his dad include throwing a football around in the yard, going roller skating, and when he attended a court hearing for a moped speeding ticket.

“A kid in high school went to court with me for my first moped ticket,” said Hans Parks, unable to hold back a chuckle. “(My father) stood up by me, he was really supportive, I can say that.”

When he was home, Joe Parks liked to take his family on vacation, sometimes for a whole month at a time when he was on leave from the military. His favorite vacationing spot was Florida.

“Anytime that we were being around him during the holidays was something that was really special,” said Hans Parks.

When he could not be by his family’s side, Joe Parks put forth all of his efforts into his service. He was in the military for 30 years before retiring.

While still serving in the Navy, Parks was trained as a combat medic and served with the Marines at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California. He was a medic at Peleliu, Okinawa and Manchuria, which were among the most fierce battles of WWII in the Pacific. Subsequent assignments included a corpsman aboard the USS Penobscot.

Parks earned his nursing license through the military. After the war had ended, he returned to the states to attend college, paid for by the GI Bill, with aspirations of becoming a doctor, only to be deployed later to South Korea as a medic, serving as a rifle infantry company senior corpsman and later at a Marine “M.A.S.H.” Unit.

After his Korea service, Parks was selected to attend Officer’s Candidate School and was commissioned an ensign. This is when his afloat career began aboard the USS Tarawa, USS Macon, and USS Fox. He also was selected for and attended Naval Post Graduate University, earning a Master of Science degree.

He returned to service at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, served as an operations officer in Vietnam and later as an adviser to the Imperial Ethiopian Navy before returning back to Philadelphia as port services officer. His 30 years of active duty concluded at the Navy Recruit Training Command in Florida, where he retired.

On Oct. 15, 1973, he founded the Rancocas Valley NJROTC and served 10 more years as the senior naval science instructor.

“He didn’t skip a beat before starting the ROTC program at the RV High School in Mount Holly,” said Hans Parks. “Even though he had retired, that was his second career. He spent 40 years at that high school.”

In 1983, at age 52 Joe Parks decided to retire and go back to school. According to Hans Parks, his father has a total of five master’s degrees at the Trenton State College. Later, however, he returned as a substitute teacher and continued to be a part of the ROTC program.

“He was dedicated to the future of the of the school,” said Ronald Maniglia, who took over the position of ROTC coordinator after Parks had retired. “I would describe him as, even in his older age, as energetic and engaging. He was also very proud to have served for this county.”

Originally, Maniglia knew him indirectly as the supervisor of the ROTC program, before forming a friendship with him that lasted into Parks’ old age.

“We’ve had many conversations about his time in the military service. He was a great story teller, but he was never one to brag about himself,” said Maniglia, “He was in WWII and the Korean War, and he would talk about different events to offer his perspective, but would never talk about himself.”

Parks would attend the annual ROTC graduation ceremony faithfully.

“Every year he came to graduation and you’d see him in the stands, saluting the graduating class,” said Maniglia. “He would always show up to the ROTC inspection every year in full uniform to support the ROTC students.”

After being a part of the RV community for so many years, a lot of Mount Holly residents were upset when they heard of Parks passing earlier this month.

“My reaction was similar to others in the community, I was shocked, even though we knew that his health had been declining," Maniglia said. "He hadn’t been to graduation these past 2-3 years. It was very sad; my dad was in the Navy, at almost the same time (Parks) was, and we’d talked about that many times.”

Retired teachers and representatives, as well as underclassmen cadets in the ROTC program, were attending the ceremony in Virginia Wednesday. Upperclassmen were unable to attend as graduation was the same day.

“He was unique and cherished by the community, and he was someone who really personified the service of the country. I honestly never met anybody else like him,” said Maniglia.

In the eyes of his son, Joe Parks was among the greatest patriots in America.

“He loved this country and he devoted his life to it, you know?” said Hans Parks. “And the kids, his second career as a high school teacher gave him an untold joy. He constantly talked about the children that he had met and what they had done, become, and accomplished in life. He had extreme pride in the students at the high school and what they had done with their lives.”