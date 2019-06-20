WAYNESBORO — Phyllis Dick has been giving back to the greater Waynesboro community for over 40 years now, by volunteering her time and talents, and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Dick, 75, retired after 31 years with the Frick Federal Credit Union, now Patriot Federal Credit Union, and started her decades of service by volunteering with Meals on Wheels in the early 1970s. “I also helped other credit unions, I would go over to Grove and the Chambersburg Hospital,” explained Dick.

Giving back and taking care of the needs of others just comes naturally. In her early years, she raised one child and assisted in many others and is now a grandmother of three.

“I was raised to help, if I see someone struggling, even to open the door, I’m there. I was just raised that way,” said Dick, who credits her mother, Eugenie Dunbar, with instilling that value in her.

Dick, who retired in 2009, explained that over the years she has volunteered for numerous organizations including, the Greater Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, Hersheypark, The Majestic Theatre, Totem Pole Playhouse, Christ United Methodist Church and Renfrew Museum and Park.

Dick is also active in numerous local organizations such as the Waynesboro Area Lioness Lions Club, The Red Hat Society, The Waynesboro Community Concert Association and the Inspector of Elections in Washington Township, District 1.

“I have to write myself notes, it’s never the same day to day,” Dick said humorously about her schedule. “If that’s not enough I’m also involved in volleyball and bowling leagues.”

Out of the countless hours that she has given back to the good of the community, one memory stands out among the rest.

“I remember years ago I was delivering a meal to a trailer in Blue Ridge Summit and walked in and saw a man who was all bundled up and cold because he didn’t have any heat,” Dick said. “I called my husband and we got a few canisters of fuel oil to get him up and running. Helping somebody always makes you feel better than if someone helps you.”

In what little free time Dick has, she enjoys traveling the world. “I’ve been to China, Japan, Thailand, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Australia.”

Contact John Irwin at jirwin@therecordherald.com or at 717-762-2151.