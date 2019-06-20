The proposed 2020 fiscal year spending plan includes money for food banks, hospitals, shelters, road and transportation improvements and even a zoo. But there was one noticeable omission: The budget does not dedicate any state funds for the design and construction of a $15 million overpass project considered critical for the future of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

TRENTON — New Jersey lawmakers are poised to vote Thursday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a $38.7 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that includes millions in grants and spending for projects and programs near and dear to some legislators.

The proposed 2020 fiscal year spending plan includes money for food banks, hospitals, shelters, specific road and transportation improvements, and even a zoo. But there was one noticeable omission: It does not dedicate any funds for the design and construction of a $15 million overpass considered critical for the future of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The overpass would be built on Route 539, which bisects the joint base in Ocean County, and would allow large convoys of Humvees and other military vehicles to safely and easily travel beneath the public highway from the Fort Dix and McGuire sections of the installation to the Lakehurst side without having to use both Route 70 and 539. Both highways experience significant traffic during the summer from motorists traveling to and from the shore.

Federal, state and local officials have said the overpass would go a long way toward "BRAC-proofing" the base and its more than 40,000 service members and civilian employees in the event of a new round of base closures, because it would greatly expand the available training space for Reserve and National Guard forces and make the installation more attractive for new missions. The base is already New Jersey's second-largest employer and generates billions for the state's economy.

The project is of such importance that the freeholders in Burlington, Ocean and Monmouth counties have discussed contributing equal sums toward the design and construction. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and Reps. Chris Smith, Donald Norcross and Andy Kim are working to try to steer federal dollars to it. And in the Legislature, Sens. Troy Singleton, D-7th of Delran, and Vin Gopal, D-11th of Long Branch, are spearheading an effort to secure state funding to get the project started during the 2020 fiscal year.

Singleton reasoned that committing state and local funding to the project right away would send a strong message to the federal government about the project’s importance and the state’s willingness to partner in ensuring it moves forward.

Since the overpass wasn’t part of the budget bill advanced by the Senate and Assembly budget committees this week, Singleton said he plans to introduce a separate bill that would make a supplemental $2 million appropriation toward the project. While separate from the budget, the bill would need to be advanced through the Legislature and signed by the governor, whose administration would be responsible for finding the money outside the normal budgeting process.

Singleton stressed that the project is worth the investment and requires all levels of government to work together.

“While working on this initiative, one thing that has become clear is the need for all levels of government to work together in order to get the 539 overpass off the ground,” he said Tuesday. “I look forward to continuing my discussions with the (Department of Transportation) along with our friends at the federal and county level to bring this project to fruition.”

Meanwhile, federal lawmakers are also focusing on ensuring that some defense dollars for off-base infrastructure programs are appropriated in the defense budget and spending bills being considered by Congress. That could create a pool of money that could potentially be tapped for the overpass project.

Congress authorized spending $100 million on off-base projects that benefit military installations last year, when the community infrastructure program was created. But the funding was never included in the defense appropriations bill that became law. Now federal lawmakers are trying to ensure the money gets added for the 2020 fiscal year.

But even if that effort is successful, there’s no guarantee the overpass project would immediately receive funding, as military communities across the country would likely compete for whatever dollars are made available.

Robert McMahon, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, said as much last week during a Washington summit organized by the Association of Defense Communities.

“Conceptually, it’s a very important program,” McMahon said about the community infrastructure program. “If the funding is made available, then the question is how to go execute. There are infinite projects and a finite amount of money. It’s a DOD program that will be pursued if the funding comes through.”