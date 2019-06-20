A number of this year's events are evidence of outreach to a younger generation.

For a quarter of a century, Marty Merkley, vice president and director of programming at the Chautauqua Institution, ended his concert introductions by saying, "Please silence all electronic devices, and we DO thank you for your cooperation." Add that phrase to the long list of Chautauqua traditions: the symbolic three taps of the gavel that close the season, the post-concert ice cream cones at the Refectory, the bats.

Chautauqua is a place that reveres and defends its traditions, but time waits for no one, even in that idyllic lakeside place out of time. Recently, the pace of change has accelerated. Two years ago, the $41.5 million project to rebuild the iconic Amphitheater was completed. In late 2015, Merkley retired from the position he had held since 1991 and was succeeded by Deborah Sunya Moore.

For culture vultures who look to the venerable Institution as a place of cultural pilgrimage, that's a lot of change in a short span. One look at the popular entertainment lineup of the season that begins this weekend will tell you that this is not the Chautauqua of a generation ago — or even of a decade ago.

The presence on the schedule of the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes (Aug. 16), Rhiannon Giddens' Our Native Daughters project (July 25) and "This American Life" creator Ira Glass (July 20) is an indicator of a different wind blowing through the open sides of the reconstructed Amp.

Still, Moore needs to coax this thread of innovative programming through the narrow eyelet of the needle of traditionalism, and that needle can draw blood (remember the opposition to the demolition of the old Amp?). Moore framed this programming dilemma this way: "How do we find (performers) that make us current and relevant to a young generation and yet (have) a celebratory feeling to the people that come back every year?"

That's a puzzle nearly every arts programmer seeks to solve.

"I don't want people who love Chautauqua the way it is to feel like, 'Oh my gosh, there's going to be too much change,'" she said. "But at the same time, I have been so delighted that any time I bring a new program or a new artist, it seems to resonate with people."

Dawes, Giddens and Glass might be three of those transformative artists. So might comic and "Adventure Time" voice artist Maria Bamford (Aug. 2 on the lecture platform with Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR's "Ask Me Another"), 10-time Austin Music Award winner Gina Chavez (Aug. 19) and a cappella group Ball in the House (June 25).

"I'm ... constantly on the lookout for new groups or artists who might help Chautauqua be relevant not only to our traditional audience but could also attract a new audience," Moore said.

As an example of the latter, she pointed to the Avett Brothers, whose concerts last year and in 2017 swiftly sold out. Alas, they won't return this year, but the Beach Boys will be there Aug. 21. Judy Collins will open the popular entertainment season on Saturday and Diana Ross (July 5) might heal the disappointment felt when Aretha Franklin's season-opening concert in 2017 was canceled just 14 months before her death. Like her fellow Detroiter, Ross quickly sold out the Amp.

Sellouts are great and they help keep the lights on, but Moore isn't interested in easy wins. Speaking of the public reception of the artists she books, she said, "If I'm not a little nervous, it means I'm not trying enough new things." Still, she added, "I get nervous that some people are really exhausted by an artist I have back several times. Yet, because they sell out every year, that also tells me that they bring joy."

This year, joy will arrive with a side of conversation, if not soul searching, during the season's final week. The theme of Week Nine, Aug 17-25, is Exploring Race and Culture in America with Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The last part of that title is instructive, giving performers equal billing to the theme. Then again, it's rare for a single figure to dominate programming the way Marsalis does during that week. He bookends the week with appearances on the speaker's platform. With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, he performs every day but Aug. 21, which is given over to the Beach Boys, and Aug. 24, when Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo will close the season.

It's an extraordinary platform for Marsalis, the significance of which is not lost on Moore. She calls the Aug. 22 evening performance of Marsalis' "The Ever Fonky Lowdown," an extended work with vocalists, dancers and a narrator, "one of the most pivotal performances of the summer. It's going to make some of us uncomfortable in the conversations that it produces, and because of that, we made sure we presented it on Thursday evening so that on Friday morning when Wynton talks on the lecture platform and closes out the week, we can unpack it together."

Moore feels that the exchanges about the performance and the themes that it explores are as crucial as the art itself. "Really great art is the springboard for conversations the nation is having that are a little difficult," she said, adding, "That's ultimately what we're trying to do with the arts. Some nights are just to have fun, about arts as entertainment, but a lot of nights are about art as exploration."

That sounds a lot like the inspiration that animated Lewis Miller and John Heyl Vincent to create the Chautauqua Lake Sunday School Assembly in 1874 as a place of learning when schools were out of session.

The Institution's early years coincided with the high point of Reconstruction. It's a period of time that also animates the work of Giddens, whose Week Five appearance on July 25 with her Our Native Daughters project might be a watershed.

With the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Giddens helped to reclaim the almost forgotten tradition of black string bands and advocated for their central place in the development of American music. Our Native Daughters is an extension of that work. It brings together three other black female roots artists — Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell — in a way that might challenge the common perception of the sources of American culture and to whom that culture belongs.

If one were to imagine the embodiment of what Chautauqua should be as it approaches its 150th anniversary, it might look a lot like Giddens: young, smart, culturally aware and unlike the patrician, perhaps slightly highbrow Chautauquan who a generation ago ambled across Bestor Plaza eating a Refectory ice cream cone in a bucket hat and patterned Bermuda shorts.

The new Chautauqua, the Chautauqua of Deborah Sunya Moore and Rhiannon Giddens and Gina Chavez and the Avett Brothers, has arrived. When you hear the three taps of the gavel in August, you can be grateful for its presence an hour away. Do thank it for its contributions.

TOP PICKS BY WEEK

People who write about culture for newspapers are not representative of any group other than themselves. But we might be a pretty close analog for the kind of people who love the immersive experience of a Chautauqua season. Below is a list of this writer's top picks week by week. You might not like everything listed here, but try a couple and your eyes and ears, your mind and heart will open. That's the magic of Chautauqua.

Week One (Moments that Changed the World)

Postmodern Jukebox, June 28, 8:15 p.m.

What could be more Chautauquan that a group that makes the old new again and the new old?

Week Two (Uncommon Ground: Communities Working Toward Solutions)

Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, July 2, 8:15 p.m.

Well, duh, Diana Ross, but that's been sold out for months. Pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk saves his best for the Amp and the prospect of hearing him wrestle with Rachmaninoff's rarely heard first Piano Concerto is too delicious to pass up.

Week Three (A Planet in Balance: A Week in Partnership with National Geographic Society)

Wildlife photographer Steve Winter, July 9, 10:45 a.m.

You can tell your kids you're doing this for them, but we all know you're doing this for you, too.

Week Four (The New Map of Life: How Longer Lives Are Changing the World)

"Sleeping Beauty," July 13, 8:15 p.m.

No, not the singalong "Sound of Music" on July 17. The opportunity to hear Tchaikovsky's most sumptuous ballet score performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra might be one of my favorite things.

Week Five (The Life of the Spoken Word)

Our Native Daughters, July 25, 8:15 p.m.

Of course, right?

Week Six (What's Funny?)

Maria Bamford with Ophira Eisenberg, Aug. 2, 10:45 a.m.

This could be great or it could be deeply strange. You never know with Maria Bamford, but that's what makes her such a compelling performer.

Week Seven (Grace: A Celebration of Extraordinary Gifts — A Week in Partnership with Krista Tippett and "On Being")

Taikoza, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Yes, Paul Taylor Dance Co. and Brian Regan, but if you've never heard the primordial thwack of a giant Japanese taiko drum, here's your chance to fill in a regrettable cultural lapse.

Week Eight (Shifting Global Power)

Bill Moyers, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

A bit of an old-school CHQ choice here, but the smart money says that the current political situation will give Moyers a lot to talk about. In any case, he's always worth hearing.

Week Nine (Exploring Race and Culture in America with Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center)

"Masterworks of Duke Ellington" with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Aug. 23, 8:15 p.m.

This should be Thursday evening's "Ever Fonky Lowdown," but, sorry, Deborah Sunya Moore, this writer has never found Marsalis' big works to be very persuasive. The music of America's greatest composer, on the other hand ... well, Chautauqua was made for this.