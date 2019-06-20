Area students attending The University of Scranton named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester are Gianna R. Costanzo, Kyle P. Hill and Sophie C. Semel, of Bensalem; Nicholas M. Juliano, Megan E. Maloney, Kyra Z. O'Toole, Alexandra M. Razzi and Anna E. Wengyn, of Chalfont; Julia G. Kitchen, Darby C. McCann, Isabella A. Olimpo and Erin E. Putnam, of Doylestown; Diana Bonilla and Kathleen K. Stumpo, of Fairless Hills; Behzod Roziqov, of Feasterville-Trevose; Brianna Baran-Doyle, of Hatboro; Robert J. Lastowski and Angela R. Whittam, of Hatfield; Corinne E. Estes, of Ivyland; Gabriella C. DeColli and Erin N. O'Shaughnessy, of Jamison; Kaela L. Crotts, of Kintnersville; Charles Dominick, Elena K. Donato, Matthew T. Hessenthaler, Laura K. McLaren, Carolina R. Murphy, Julia Reichert, Jared M. Septer and Taylor M. Septer, of Langhorne; Jillian J. O’Donnell and Nicole M. Schuler, of Levittown; Patrick A. Chapman, of Morrisville; Erin N. Bandurick, Emily R. Peshek and Riley D. Smith, of New Hope; Kaitlin A. Fivek, Jithin V. George, Angela M. Hendricks, David J. Lawall and Lyndsey C. Weitzel, of Newtown; Veronica R. Sansone, Ian Smith and Anne Claire Stone, of North Wales; Kathryn M. Cassidy, Kendall L. McKeever, Julia A. McKinney and Carissa C. Reinold, of Perkasie; Bria A. DeBernardi, Jesse T. Kemmerling, Brianna C. Shevlin and Kristen G. Toppeta, of Quakertown; Crysta A. O'Donnell, of Riegelsville; Callie R. Deola, Gianna M. Dollard, Cooper Knipmeyer, Elizabeth R. Ridge and Andrew L. Wisniewski, of Southampton; Julia O. Giaimo, Taylor A. Lindeman and Lauren N. McKeown, of Warminster; Catherine A. Stapf, of Warrington; and Melissa A. Busch, Cara M. Charles, Emily H. Crozier, Hope E Drewes, Lindsay R. Fitchett, Angela M. McGovern, Jamie Lynn Rizzotti, Amelia F. Sharp and Taylor R. Stevens, of Yardley.

Erica Werner, of Chalfont; and Samuel Dardzinski, of Lansdale, attending Lebanon Valley College, participated in a week-long outreach mission to the Peruvian community of Misminay, a village located in the Andes Mountains.

Area students who graduated with degrees from Colgate University are Mackenzie Carroll, Ryan Gavigan, Samuel Lindgren and Nicholas Spadaccino, of Levittown; Sarah Haeckel and Kimberly Muth, of Newtown; Laura Leonard, of North Wales; and Dillon DeIuliis, of Yardley.

Area students attending Wilkes University named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester are Thomas Stokes, of Bensalem; Steffen Horwath, of Doylestown; Tyler Smith, of Hatboro; Katelyn Jimison, of Huntingdon Valley; Dana Saliyev, of Jamison; Danielle McGlynn, Lexi Connor, Patrick Daniels and Christopher Weed, of Levittown; Ethan Lauck, of Newtown; Jason Aristizabal, of North Wales; Danielle Menszak, of Perkasie; Madison Trauger, Matthew Rickards, Alexandra Ruth and William Smith, of Sellersville; Brandon Taragna, of Telford; and Kyle Joyce, of Warminster.

Cali Sweitzer, of Harleysville, attending Emmanuel College, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

James Diver, of Furlong, graduated from Union College with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.

Sabella Prime, of Yardley, enrolled to attend the University of Pittsburgh and study nursing, was presented a Stamps Scholarship, a national award given to high school seniors who have achieved academic excellence and leadership experience. The award is administered by the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation.

Area students who graduated from Albright College are Victoria Marie Rivera, of Bristol, Bachelor of Arts in English; Brianna Marie Diodata, of Feasterville-Trevose, Bachelor of Arts in arts administration and history; Kyle Robert Owen, of Hatboro, Bachelor of Science in business administration for finance; Kaitlyn Grace Andrews, of Levittown, Bachelor of Arts in psychology and sociology for criminology with cum laude honors; Paige Hartigan, of Levittown, Bachelor of Arts in sociology; Klaudia N. Konyves, of Levittown, Bachelor of Science in game and simulation development with cum laude honors; Kelsey Wye, of Levittown, Bachelor of Arts in digital studio art and a minor in photography with cum laude honors; Stephen Theodore Kolokithias, of North Wales, Bachelor of Science in business administration for marketing; Corinne Nicole Garuffe, of Penndel, Bachelor of Science in business administration for international business and marketing; Nicole Danielle Tyson, of Sellersville, Bachelor of Arts in fashion design and merchandising with magna cum laude honors; Phillip Jarrett Staehle, of Telford, Bachelor of Science in accounting economics and finance for financial analyst; and Kylie Fay Katelas, of Warminster, Bachelor of Arts in digital communications.

Margaret Kalmes, of Yardley, graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science in sport and recreation management.

Area students attending The University of Rhode Island named to the dean’s list for spring 2019 semester are Chris Beljan, of Bedminster; Remy Deroma and Mara Kleinman, of Doylestown; Joe Manetta, of Furlong; Keara Cole and Christina Etzl, of Huntingdon Valley; Alex Esterly, of Jamison; Abby Bezar, of Lansdale; Molly O'Connor, of Levittown; Alexandro Kovalcik, of New Hope; Taylor Briggs and Leah Rubin, of Newtown; Caroline Dicristo and Cassidy Fries, of North Wales; Joe Maguire, of Richboro; Regan Crognale, of Southampton; Jason Schaedler, of Warrington; and Jessica Weistuch, of Yardley.

Area students who graduated from Albright College School of Professional Studies are Marlin Kaufman, of Bristol, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology, with summa cum laude honors; David Hindley, of North Wales, Bachelor of Science in business administration, with summa cum laude honors; Jaime Hoagey, of North Wales, Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior/applied psychology, minor in addiction studies, with magna cum laude honors; and Issam Elabsi, of Southampton, Bachelor of Science in accounting, with cum laude honors.

Alexandra Vo, of Washington Crossing, attending Stonehill College, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the accolade students have a GPA of 3.5 or better for the semester.

Jacquelyn Boileau, of Southampton; and Francesca Arnold, of Pipersville, attending Delaware Valley University, participated in a service trip to Dominican Republic visiting various social justice systems and volunteering with the Mariposa Foundation.

Area students attending St. Francis University named to the dean’s list for spring 2019 semester are Ashley Lafferty, of Doylestown; Amber Rogers, of Harleysville; Christopher Smolyn and Kevin Smolyn, of Holland; Caroline Gillespie andErin O’Neill, of Lansdale; Elana Benninghoff, of Quakertown; and Alexandra Fleming, of Yardley. Named to the president’s list for spring 2019 semester are Olivia Schimpf, of Lansdale; and Ryan Alu, of Pipersville.

Local students attending Clemson University named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester are Ethan Joseph McManus, of Doylestown; Blanche Isabelle Poulin, of Lansdale; Christina E. Hager, of Morrisville; Dante Demeo and Maxwell Joseph Paz, of New Hope; Stephanie Marie Litzenberger, of Perkasie; Sarah Caldwell, of Washington Crossing; and Louis Clay Fancher IV, of Yardley. Named to the president's list for the spring 2019 semester are Elizabeth Marie Schram and Mark James McCool, of Doylestown; Lauren E. Guthre, of Harleysville; Anthony V. Depietto, of Holland; Megan A. Noonan, of Horsham; Savannah Arve Herring and Evan R. Patrohay, of New Hope; Alexandra Christine Kirk, Jennifer Paloni andKatherine A. Witzig, of Newtown; and Alexander Christian Dale, of Yardley.