TRENTON — Legislation mandating 501(c)4 groups that engage in political activities and lobbying in New Jersey is now law, but legislation has already been introduced to make changes to it.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the dark money disclosure bill on Monday, complying with his promise to do so as part of an agreement to avoid a veto override. But in an official statement he also reiterated concerns that the measure is too broad and that he expects lawmakers to quickly make changes.

In his statement, Murphy said he agreed to sign the bill “based on an express commitment from my colleagues in the Legislature, including legislative leadership and the bill’s prime sponsors, to introduce and swiftly pass legislation" to narrow the law's focus so that groups that merely advocate on policy are not forced to reveal their contributors.

Senate President Stephen Sweeney has disputed agreeing to any specific changes, but a new bill to narrow the law’s disclosure requirements was introduced on Monday by Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, D-16th of South Brunswick.

Zwicker was also the sponsor of the dark money disclosure bill Murphy signed, along with Sen. Troy Singleton, D-7th of Delran.

The new law mandates the disclosure of contributors who give more than $10,000 to nonprofit 501(c)4 groups that are not currently subject to disclosure requirements if they engage in political activities, lobbying or campaigning. It also mandates the disclosure of expenses of more than $3,000 and boosts contribution limits to state and county political committees.

Those groups are already subject to strict reporting requirements but have been usurped by dark-money groups in recent years.

Zwicker’s legislation would remove the disclosure requirements for nonprofit groups attempting to influence legislation or regulations.

Murphy had recommended the bill’s scope be similarly narrowed when he conditionally vetoed the dark money disclosure legislation. Among his veto recommendations was to “refine the scope” of the legislation so that it would require disclosure of contributors solely if the group engages in “electioneering activity,” which he proposed defining as spending more than $10,000 within 60 days of an election on advertisements or other expenditures “targeted at an audience participating in the election.”

The proposed changes had also been pushed for by several nonprofits that complained the bill was too broad and could jeopardize the privacy of people who donate to groups such as the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union, which frequently advocate for or against legislation and policies but don’t spend independently on political elections. Murphy had also said narrowing the scope was needed to make the disclosure requirements permissible under the U.S. Constitution and its speech and privacy protections.

Murphy’s veto also recommended other changes, including extending disclosure requirements to companies that receive “large-scale tax credits” from the state. That proposal was viewed by many as a thinly veiled swipe at Senate President Stephen Sweeney and other lawmakers who support reauthorizing the state’s tax incentives for businesses.

Rather than concurring with Murphy’s recommendations, legislative leaders prepared to hold votes to override the veto and were poised to succeed when at the 11th hour Murphy agreed to sign the original legislation sent to him.

The deal averted the override, but Murphy said he received assurances that changes would be made this month to address some of his concerns.

ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha also threatened to take legal action if the existing law was not quickly amended to protect groups that merely advocate on policy and government rather than independently participate in elections.

“The courts have made it clear time and again that the Constitution does not allow the government to target organizations simply for speaking on issues of public concern,” Sinha said in a statement on the bill signing. “While the ACLU of New Jersey will continue to advocate for a legislative remedy, signing this bill into law also forces us to prepare for legal action.”