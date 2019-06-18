Don Horner, 67, formerly of Cinnaminson, was sentenced to 30 days in Burlington County Jail and three years probation Monday for operating under an expired EMT certificate and covering it up on official paperwork.

MOUNT HOLLY — A former Delran Emergency Squad chief was sentenced to 30 days in Burlington County Jail and three years probation Monday for operating under an expired EMT certificate and covering it up on official paperwork, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced today.

Don Horner, 67, formerly of Cinnaminson, pled guilty in May to third-degree insurance fraud and third-degree tampering with public records. The state was seeking 364 days of incarceration.

Horner was enrolled in the state Superior Court’s Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program for charges of tax evasion and filing fraudulent income tax returns when he was arrested in 2018.

“Notwithstanding the defendant’s long period of commendable public service, his commission of these offenses while in PTI for other offenses demonstrates nothing but sheer arrogance,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “This sentence reflects appropriate accountability for the defendant’s doubling down on his criminal activity.

Horner is also a former Riverside Township Police Department chief.

In addition to 30 days in jail and three years probation, Horner must also make restitution and forfeit his EMT certification for life, perform 200 hours of community service and pay a $1,300 fine.

According to the prosecutor's office, Horner was found to have altered reports on 27 different occasions when he served as a crew member to conceal the fact that he was an uncertified EMT that participated in those transports, which would have disallowed the squad from billing for those services. The prosecutor's office said that 11 of the altered reports were submitted to insurance companies, which paid out a total of $4,307.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Insurance Fraud Unit. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Steve Laramie. Horner was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Josh Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Insurance Fraud Unit.