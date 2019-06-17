Traffic deaths increased in Pennsylvania and Lawrence County last year from 2017, while the number decreased in Beaver County.

There were 1,190 traffic deaths statewide in 2018, up from the record low of 1,137 in 2017, according to PennDOT figures released Thursday. The transportation department said 2018 was the third-lowest year for highway fatalities and that the figures continue to trend downward.

“Even one life lost is one too many, and Pennsylvania is committed to moving toward zero deaths,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in the statement. “Our biggest priority continues to be safe travel regardless of the mode you use, and we continue to work with our partners to decrease fatalities through education and outreach.”

Although the overall number of fatal crashes increased, those involving motorcycles and heavy trucks decreased.

On the other hand, fatal crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol increased from 335 in 2017 to 355 last year, while those with pedestrians rose from 150 in 2017 to 201 last year and crashes with drivers between ages 65 and 74 increased from 124 in 2017 to 188 in 2018.

Fatal crashes nearly doubled in Lawrence County, jumping from nine in 2017 to 17 in 2018. Alcohol-related deadly crashes increased from two to five, while motorcycle-related fatalities went from one to five.

In Beaver County, the total number of fatal crashes dropped from 17 in 2017 to 15 last year, but the number of alcohol-related deadly accidents tripled from two to six. Motorcycle-related fatalities dropped from four to three in that time, and distracted-driving deaths dropped from four to zero.

Beaver County saw unrestrained fatalities, or those in which victims were not wearing a seatbelt, decrease from seven to five from 2017 to 2018, while Lawrence County had five in 2017 and seven in 2018.

Citing national data showing that more than 90 percent of crashes are caused by driver behavior, PennDOT said it is pushing for enforcement and education improvements and investing $18 million a year in federal grants into behavioral safety programs.

Additionally, PennDOT said infrastructure improvements can help reduce fatalities, and $470 million has been used on 356 safety projects between 2014 and 2018, and $50 million was invested in “low-cost safety improvements” at about 3,000 sites statewide to address issues such as center lines, edge-line rumble strips, and signing and pavement markings.