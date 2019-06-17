The Bristol Township administration — including its fire marshal and senior center — will be honored with the Community Partner Award at the American Red Cross Bucks County Heroes Breakfast held at Parx Casino in Bensalem on June 21.

As part of the Eastern Pennsylvania region of the American Red Cross, the Philadelphia chapter helps serve thousands of residents in need across the area.

Along with being at the heart of collecting blood donations throughout the U.S., the Red Cross works to provide disaster relief for residents affected by fires, floods and other catastrophes.

But for many residents in Lower Bucks County, these services wouldn't be possible without a base of operations. That's where Bristol Township officials have stepped up for nearly a decade to provide year-round parking and staging areas for the Red Cross's emergency response vehicle while also allowing a local administrative office for the nonprofit.

It's why the Bristol Township administration — including its fire marshal and senior center — will be honored with the Community Partner Award at the American Red Cross Bucks County Heroes Breakfast held at Parx Casino in Bensalem on Friday. The award is presented to a community group, neighborhood organization or local company that consistently demonstrates a commitment to making a difference in the community, organizers said.

The service the Bristol Township community gives is important because it provides convenience and significant cost savings for the Red Cross, enabling the group to maintain a high level of support for disaster response in Lower Bucks County, said Peter M. Brown, executive director of the Lehigh Valley-Bucks Chapter.

Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito said the township has provided support through training and local updates to the Red Cross team.

"Bristol Township would like to thank the American Red Cross for recognizing the efforts of the township but we also have to recognize the senior citizen center and their staff for allowing us space within the building that they previously used to become an office for the Red Cross," Dippolito said. "The Red Cross is a very important part of the community here, we use them quite frequently to assist our residents with disasters."

Dippolito said he's grateful to the Red Cross emergency disaster responders for their service to the township and its citizens.

"When their office closed in Middletown Township when they were trying to save money, we made it our mission to give them a place to have their office, have their meetings, (and) store their vehicles," he said. "We thought it was not only the right thing to do because of how much we call upon them, but it was also important for public safety and for the good of our citizens and surrounding municipalities as well."

Brown said the generosity of the senior center allows the Red Cross to hold monthly meetings and training events.

"They just gave us a good solid base to operate from," Brown said. "The staff at the senior center is very accommodating with the scheduling and the access to the space. They take very good care of us, we value their relationship highly."

The relationship goes back to the mid-1950s when there was a Lower Bucks County chapter of the American Red Cross, Brown said.

That relationship grew in 2011 as part of an internal restructuring when it became part of the Philadelphia chapter.

"That's really when the relationship started to expand with access to real estate space and the ability to park vehicles," Brown said. "That was a transition for us that they helped us through and made the relationship even stronger."

Since then, it has expanded to include the Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, which allowed the Red Cross to partner with staff at the senior center to provide free in-home fire safety training, smoke alarm checks and free installation of new smoke alarms as needed to seniors in the township.

The senior center also supports scheduling appointments, promotes the program with its users and provides the center as a base for Red Cross installation events.

"We have conducted two campaign days in the past year, and expect to continue this partnership into the future, expanding to work with the volunteer fire companies in the township," Brown said.