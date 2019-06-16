State Sen. Elder Vogel Jr.’s bill to delay a PennDOT directive requiring auto shops that do emissions testing upgrade their equipment by Nov. 1 passed a Senate committee last week.

Senate Bill 746, introduced by Vogel, R-47, New Sewickley Township, on June 10, was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee in a 13-1 vote on Wednesday. It has gone to the Senate floor for consideration.

Under the bill, the PennDOT mandate for garages to upgrade their equipment would be extended to July 1, 2021. Vogel has said auto shop owners have complained that the requirement is burdensome and the upgrades are too expensive, and would ultimately lead to higher costs for customers.

Like he has previously said, Vogel said in a statement that his bill “is part of a coordinated effort to bring much-needed updates and reforms to Pennsylvania’s emissions testing program” and the state’s air quality has significantly improved since the program was initiated 30 years ago, Vogel said in a statement.

Vogel first raised the issue in April, saying garage owners had complained to him about the requirement. There are 124 testing stations in Beaver County.

While Vogel said shop owners claimed the new equipment would cost between $6,000 and $7,000, a PennDOT spokeswoman said the cost ranged from $3,950 to $6,250 with options to buy, rent and refinance from three approved vendors.

PennDOT’s Melanie Baldwin also said that the current equipment has been used since December 2003 and the software is outdated.

In May, Vogel and other Senate Republicans unveiled a package of bills they said would reform the vehicle emissions testing program, including making emissions testing biennial and removing Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties from the emissions requirement based on evidence gathered by the Joint State Government Commission.

Vehicle owners in 25 counties currently are required to get annual emissions tests done on vehicles made since 1975.