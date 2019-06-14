Capt. Anthony Trucco was presented a 2018 Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Trophy for his work as an Air Force logistics officer.

A Meadville native was honored in a ceremony at the Pentagon in April.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Anthony Trucco was awarded a 2018 Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Trophy by then-Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. Only four Allen trophies are awarded each year.

Trucco, 29, was honored for outstanding contributions to mission execution in his work as deployment and materials management officer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. At Davis-Monthan, he operated the fifth-busiest deployment-readiness cell in the Air Force and the second largest supply operation in the service's Air Combat Command.

Among his accomplishments, "Capt. Trucco choreographed and prepared the deployment of 11,000 personnel and 14,000 tons of cargo in under two months, enabling the engagement and liberation of Mosul from Islamic State of Iraq and Syria control," according to the citation accompanying the award. "His logistics expertise anchored Operation Okra and delivered 1,000 assets and 120,000 pounds of munitions to coalition forces ...."

Other accomplishments include being chosen to lead the Air Force's 2018 Heritage Flight, a three-day air show and pilot certification event; guiding logistics for four military exercises involving 15 units and 104 aircraft; and being named director of operations in charge of 400 personnel, a $63 million vehicle account and the deployment of 803 fighter wing personnel.

In addition to the Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Trophy, Trucco has been awarded the Air Force Commendation Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.

He currently is assigned to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker Air Force Base, where his work supports 9,800 military and civilian employees.

Trucco is a Meadville Area Senior High School graduate. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant after graduation from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 and was promoted to first lieutenant in 2014 and to captain in 2016.

He began his military career at NATO's Aviano Air Base in Italy.

The Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Trophy honors U.S. Air Force logistics officers and NCOs. The trophy is named for the late four-star general whose career included service as Air Force Chief of Staff and director of the National Security Agency.