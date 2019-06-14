The key defense policy bill was advanced from the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday morning and includes several provisions related to perfluorinated chemical contamination, including $121.3 million for clean up work and remediation of drinking water on or near military installations.

Protecting service members and their families from possible health impacts from a toxic chemical found in a trio of former and current military bases in Montgomery County and more than 100 other military installations across the nation is a key priority in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

The key defense policy bill was advanced from the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday morning and includes several provisions related to perfluorinated chemical contamination, including $121.3 million for clean up work and remediation of drinking water on or near military installations and ending the use of firefighting foam that contains the chemical.

The defense bill is an annual policy measure that authorizes military spending for the upcoming fiscal year and establishes numerous defense policies and actions. While all 435 House members are expected to vote on the legislation next month, the lion’s share of the work in writing the bill gets done in the Armed Services Committee markup, which kicked off Wednesday morning and concluded just before dawn Thursday. The final bill advanced 33-24.

PFAS has become a national priority in recent years.

The PFAS chemicals were discovered several years ago at nationally high amounts in Horsham, Warminster and Warrington, the result of the use of firefighting foams on the former Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove in Horsham, Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster and current Horsham Air Guard Base. Hundreds of wells have been shut down as a result.

PFAS exposure has been linked to several health problems, including testicular and kidney cancer, high cholesterol and thyroid disease.

The House legislation provides funding for clean up and also requires the Department of Defense to conduct a study on the best way to clean up PFAS-contaminated groundwater.

The bill also mandates the military to phase out the use of firefighting foam containing the chemical by 2029 and to quickly ban its use in training exercises.

Another provision would require the Department of Defense to perform blood testing on both military and civilian firefighters who were potentially exposed to the chemical.

Another amendment authorizes the military to use funds to provide fresh water to communities impacted by PFAS contamination or the acquire land where the water is contaminated because of military activities.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd of New Jersey, helped pen the language for phasing out the use of the firefighting foam and during the marathon markup session he urged his colleagues on the panel to support its inclusion in the final bill.

“When we fight for our bases, it’s important that we do things like fight for new missions … But it’s also important to fight to ensure that those servicemembers and their families are kept safe,” Kim said during his remarks. “That’s why I’m proud to have fought for language incorporated into the base text of this bill that will safely transition the Department of Defense off of the use of PFAS.”

“No family should ever have to give their child a glass of water and wonder what dangerous chemicals lurk inside. With millions being spent to clean up sites and find ways to access clean drinking water to avoid this dangerous chemical, now is the time to dedicate ourselves to righting this wrong in the future,” Kim added.

The Senate’s version of the defense bill includes a more aggressive phase out of the chemical. It calls for the military to cease using firefighting foams made with the chemical by October 2022 and to prohibit use use on military installations by 2023, with the exception of ocean-going vessels.

The full House and Senate are expected to take up their respective versions of the defense bill later this summer. If approved, a conference committee made up of members from both chambers will meet to negotiate a uniform bill that both chambers will vote on.

Kim also contributed language to the defense bill to help military spouses find employment by expanding eligibility for a program that reimburses a spouse’s tuition, training or certification fees. He said the measure is intended to help address the 24% unemployment rate among active-duty spouses, who often are challenged in finding work when they move to different states because their license or certification is not recognized.

“With nearly a quarter military spouses unemployed, we simply cannot wait to take action to give them the help they need to find good-paying jobs,” Kim said.

In total, the bill calls for $733 billion in funding for defense programs, including $69 billion for overseas missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other locations.

That total is less than the $750 billion the Pentagon requested in the White House's budget proposal, and differs from the bill advanced by the GOP-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee last month.

The bill calls for service members to receive a 3.1% raise and includes $11.5 billion for military construction and family housing.

A controversial component of the bill would prohibit the White House from diverting military funding for the construction of a wall or barriers along the border with Mexico, and prohibit the deployment of low-yield nuclear weapons that the Trump administration argues are key to deterring Russia. The bill also rescinds restrictions on transferring prisoners from the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and bans the center from receiving new detainees.