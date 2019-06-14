Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

30th Annual Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Food, drinks and baked goods for sale. Details: Call 864-9300, email joanne@uuerie.org.

Blue Star memorial marker dedication: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Park, 3735-3799 Zimmerly Road. Presque Isle Garden Club will dedicate a Blue Star Byway Marker, honoring veterans. The public is invited. Reception follows. Details: Call 431-4470, email lynn.jackson@roadrunner.com.

Organ recital: 7-9 p.m., Penn State Behrend's Smith Chapel, 4701 College Drive. By organist Matt Bickett, a student at Oberlin College and Conservatory whose recordings have been featured on the syndicated public radio program "Pipedreams." Free. Details: Call 898-6609, email cdf13@psu.edu.