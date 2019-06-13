During construction, drivers may experience delays and should consider finding alternative routes.

Roadwork could slow down traffic in Burlington Township and Willingboro later this month, according to the county.

Pavement milling and overlay of a half-mile portion of Sunset Road, also called County Route 634, in Burlington and Willingboro townships is to start Monday and finish June 28.

The work will take place from Campus Drive in Burlington to Van Sciver Parkway in Willingboro.

During construction, drivers may experience delays and should consider finding alternate routes, according to the county.

The same section of road was resurfaced in 2012 as part of a multi-million-dollar countywide project.

The work is to be done by American Asphalt Co. Inc. of West Collingswood.

A second roads project is expected to close Charleston Road from John F. Kennedy Way to Van Sciver Parkway for 90 days starting June 24. The road is scheduled to be milled and paved and some sidewalks will be replaced, according to the township.