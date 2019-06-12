Union members were scheduled to vote throughout the day Wednesday at the union hall at 3923 West Main St., Lawrence Park.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. and union leadership at the former GE Transportation plant already have a tentative agreement on a new contract.

It will be up to the members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America — about 1,700 of them — to decide whether that handshake agreement becomes a formal agreement that will set the terms for the next four years.

Union members, who learned the details of that contract in a series of informational meetings held Tuesday at Erie's Bayfront Convention Center, were scheduled to vote throughout the day Wednesday at the union hall at 3923 West Main St., Lawrence Park.

The contract that members will vote on Wednesday is substantially different than the terms Wabtec was offering when it took over ownership of GE Transportation on Feb 25.

The one thing that hasn't changed substantially — and this is important to Wabtec — is that while existing workers will continue to be paid an average of $35 an hour, new employees will be paid an average of $22 an hour.

The terms that Wabtec originally offered would have given union workers no way to reach so-called legacy wages earned by existing employees. Under the terms of the tentative labor agreement, however, new employees would work up to current wage rates over 10 years.

Although Wabtec got the so-called competitive-wage scale it was seeking for new employees, the union moved the needle on a series of other issues including:

• The company, which wanted the right to schedule mandatory overtime, will continue to schedule overtime on a volunteer basis.

• Wabtec has committed to bringing new work to the plant that's equivalent to 100 new full-time workers by the end of the four-year agreement.

• Laid-off workers will have five-year recall rights.

• Depending on experience, employees will be eligible for up to six weeks of vacation.

• Improved health and welfare benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life and disability.

• Former GE Transportation employees who were on recall list will receive preferential placement for new employment with seniority restored.

In a June 6 bulletin posted on the UE Local 506 website, union leadership encouraged members to vote, with the following message: "As you all know, we are a rank-and-file union whose members set the policies of the union and make all of the decisions of importance in a democratic and collective manner. Your ratification of this tentative contract is an important step in the process, as we all stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our union brothers and sisters."

For her part, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is encouraging union members to listen to their leaders who have recommended that the contract be ratified.

"This tentative agreement signals that Wabtec recognizes the value of the world-class skilled workforce that UE represents, and that the company will continue to be a vital partner for Erie County's economic future," Dahlkemper said in a prepared statement last week. "I am hopeful that union members will trust their leadership's view that this contract offers the brightest future for their families, and will ratify the contract in their vote next week."

During negotiations, company officials said repeatedly that maintaining the status quo at the Erie plant was not an option. The plant would either grow or work would be sent elsewhere if an agreement could not be reached.

"Tomorrow's ratification vote represents a tremendous opportunity to position the Erie site for stability," said Deia Campanelli, a spokeswoman for Wabtec. "Both parties worked tirelessly to reach a tentative agreement on a four-year contract that is good for the company, our employees and the community. It ensures good paying jobs and benefits while making an important first step toward improving the plant's competitiveness."

