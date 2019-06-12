ELLWOOD CITY — As the largest group to ever play in the borough's Community Plaza, the Harmony-Zelienople Community Band is opening the 2019 Plaza Concert series on Saturday in a big way.

The Harmony-Zelienople Community Band will fill the plaza with musicians. Director Susan VanArsdale, of Harmony, said there will be 70 of the 85-plus-member band playing a full spectrum of music from patriotic songs and marches to many of the familiar concert songs.

The program will include the universally recognized, "Bond. James Bond," and "Titan's Spirit" from the movie "Remember the Titans" and "It Had Better Be Tonight."

The band is made up of people from a variety of professions and vocations, students, retired folks and stay-at-home moms from Zelienople, Harmony, Ellwood City, Cranberry Township and Pittsburgh, and all the areas in between. Members from the Ellwood City area are Gary Jackson, Gary Fox, Paul and Veronica Berendt and their daughter, Gretchen.

"We are a tight-knit group that loves to play together. We are like family, loving friends, and with the family feel, we allow the children of members to play with us," VanArsdale said. "We play because we love to play, and we love to play together."

Because they are the largest group to play in the plaza on Lawrence Avenue, VanArsdale came to Ellwood City to check out the plaza before committing her large group of musicians.

VanArsdale met with Fox and Jackson from Ellwood City Community Enrichment, and the three of them decided that the 70 members would easily fit on the plaza stage.

In 1999, when VanArsdale retired after being the band director in the Seneca Valley School District for 37 years, she created the community band.

"It seemed very sad that people put so much time and effort into learning to play their instruments, and then when school was finished, the instruments ended up in the closet," she said. "The goal of the band is to encourage people who once played an instrument to get out their instruments and start playing again."

The first year, there were 22 band members, and some years they have had as many as 90. The group practices from February to April and have a big public concert in April. They play where they are invited in the summer and have played at Pirates' game and the Mercer County Summer series.