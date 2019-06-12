Police accuse Kevin G. Hicks-Franklin of killing Starleisha Smith on May 3.

A woman testified on Wednesday morning that her grandmother had gone to her east Erie apartment to confront the woman's boyfriend on the afternoon of May 3 when the woman's friend who had also visited the apartment became involved in the argument.

Her friend had Mace and tried to use it on her boyfriend during the confrontation. Her boyfriend had a knife and stabbed her friend twice, Emoni Ford said.

Ford provided the bulk of testimony during the preliminary hearing for her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kevin G. Hicks-Franklin, who is accused of fatally stabbing Ford's friend, 20-year-old Starleisha Smith, during the confrontation in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Paul Urbaniak bound over all of the charges against Hicks-Franklin following the hearing, including first-degree murder.

Erie police charge that Hicks-Franklin, who remains in the Erie County Prison without bond, used a kitchen knife to stab Smith, who died of a stab wound to the torso. Detectives later recovered a knife with suspected blood on it during a search of the East 11th Street apartment and police took Hicks-Franklin into custody at West 16th and Plum streets about three hours after the stabbing, according to investigators and information in Hicks-Franklin's criminal complaint.

Ford testified Wednesday morning that she lived in the apartment with Hicks-Franklin in the 500 block of East 11th Street but left that morning after she said she and Hicks-Franklin had gotten into an argument the previous day.

Ford said she returned to the apartment to change clothes and then went to her grandmother's residence. After telling her grandmother that Hicks-Franklin had choked her the night before, Ford said, her grandmother went to the apartment to speak with Hicks-Franklin and that she and Smith followed her.

Ford said under questioning by Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Reger that the three women were in her apartment and her grandmother and Hicks-Franklin began arguing.

She said Smith then began arguing with Hicks-Franklin, and he told Smith that he would kill her. Smith pulled out Mace and, Ford said, she managed to get Smith out of the apartment. She said Hicks-Franklin then pushed her grandmother out of the way to exit the apartment and he started swinging a knife.

Ford said Smith and Hicks-Franklin got close to each other, with Smith still holding the Mace. Smith tried to use the Mace on Hicks-Franklin but he kept dodging it, she said. Ford said Smith was stabbed once but said she was fine, and after Smith was stabbed a second time Ford walked Smith across the street toward her grandmother's residence but Smith was stumbling and eventually fell.

Erie police Detective Sgt. Christopher Janus testified that Hicks-Franklin told detectives during an interview that he had a knife and was swinging it and "poked" the victim. It appeared at Smith's autopsy that most if not all of the knife's blade, which Janus said was about 8 inches long, entered her body when she was stabbed, he said.

Janus said under questioning by Hicks-Franklin's court-appointed lawyer, Alison Scarpitti, that Hicks-Franklin did not state that Smith had threatened to kill him.

"He did state that she threatened to break him like a twig and his response was that he would kill her," Janus said.

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.