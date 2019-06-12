WAYNESBORO — For the dads into cars or families looking to purchase local produce, Saturday in downtown Waynesboro offers a variety of selections to please appetites.

The annual Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. Father's Day Weekend Car and Truck Show returns on June 15 with the weekly Market at the Park getting things underway in the morning.

The farmers market will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Main Street Park, 25 E. Main St. This will be the fourth Saturday for Market at the Park, which has averaged between 800 and 1,100 visitors and more than 20 vendors since it opened on May 25.

Popular vendors such as Dawn and Dusk Donuts, Sweet Rose’s Soaps, Bender’s Brew, Josh’s Popcorn, Harvest Hills, Grace’s Family Farms, Frantz Produce, Laura’s Flowers, Rockview Greenhouse, Janzell Wines, Rose & Ivy and Curly Greens Farm will be at the market this week.

Several newer vendors who are scheduled to attend the market on Saturday include Cotton Candy Creations, Brenda’s Sew Creative, Leave the Cooking to Me and Fantastical Variety.

Kids 13 and youngers are encouraged to sign up for the Powers of Produce (POP) program where they can earn a $2 voucher to buy produce at the market. Get more info at the Mainstreet Waynesboro table on Saturday morning.

The annual car and truck show begins at 9 a.m. and closes with the trophy presentation at 3 p.m. Buchanan Automotive and its family of dealerships are the lead sponsor for the show.

Registration is taken on-site only through the show organizers, the Appalachian Golden Classics Club of Waynesboro. Registration will be in the patio area next to M&T Bank on the square.

The entry fee is $12.

Awards will be presented in several categories, including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Mayor’s Choice and Father’s Choice. Trophies will be awarded to the top 30 votegetters and dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 registrants.

Main Street from Potomac Street to Walnut Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Detours will be posted. Parking is available on adjacent side streets and the Trinity Church and Rotary parking lots. Access to Main Street is available through various alleys and walkways, including Mulberry Avenue and the One Brick at a Time walkway next to Zoe’s Chocolate Co. on East Main Street.

Admission to both the car show and farmers market is free.

Vendors will be located in the M&T Bank parking lot as well as the parking lot of the former BB&T Bank on the south side of the square.

As additional entertainment, Taylor Brown is scheduled to make his third straight appearance at 1 p.m. in Main Street Park. Brown is a talented and energetic Elvis tribute artist. His performance also is free.

Downtown’s restaurants, art galleries and stores will also be open and welcoming visitors throughout the day.

Sponsors for the car and truck show are Buchanan Automotive, D.L. George & Sons, AFS Insurance & Financial Services of Waynesboro, AAA Paving and downtown Waynesboro State Farm agent Gary Swanson.

“We love doing these events and activities for the community,” said Bill Kohler, director of economic development for Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. “We are appreciative of Bobby Etter and Greg Kugler from the Appalachian Golden Classics Club for all the work and our sponsors for wanting to be a part of a great day downtown.”

Last year, more than 130 vehicles and an estimated 4,500 people attended the car and truck show and farmers market, according to Kohler.

Market at the Park is made possible through Mainstreet Waynesboro, its members and through the generous support of Summit Endowment.