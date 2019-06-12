Arthur Cammarota and Joseph D'Emidio, both in their 90s, were recognized Monday by borough and county officials for serving their country on D-Day.

Arthur Cammarota and Joseph D'Emidio were just young men when they enlisted in the military and were sent overseas to fight in World War II.

Now both in their 90s, the Bristol Borough residents and D-Day veterans were honored Monday night by borough and county officials during a ceremony before the Borough Council meeting.

"Hundreds of Bristolians served in both theaters during World War II, but tonight's observance is specifically about the 75h anniversary of the most momentous military event in American history," said Bill Pezza, president of the civic organization Raising the Bar, said in a prepared speech.

Pezza read the names of several of the men who served on D-Day, the infamous battle on the beaches of Normandy that turned the tide of the war in favor of the Allies: Richard Beatty Sr., Ernest Pavone, Arthur D'Emidio, Quindo Gerome, Louis D'Amrosio, Nicholas Mancini, Harold Snyder, William Sheetz, Bernard Amadio, Joseph Lelinski Sr., Andrew A. Moore Jr., Richard L. Casmirri. Of those men, only Cammarota and D'Emidio, Arthur's brother, remain.

"All of them are gone now, but we are blessed to have two others with us and fortunate to be able to convey our gratitude to everyone who participated in America's finest hour, by honoring these two men tonight," said Pezza.

Cammarota, 94, joined the Army in 1943 at age 17. He was still in high school at the time, and was unable to graduate because duty called. After completing basic training in Paris, Texas, Cammarota boarded the U.S.S Cristobal and headed for Weymouth, England.

In the early morning of June 6, 1944, Cammarota and his crew made the 10-hour journey to Utah Beach.

“The whole coast was on fire from the Allied shellings,” he said.

From there, they got the go ahead to move in and storm the beach. Cammarota recalls landing with a buddy on the beach on top of a truck, when all of sudden a German plane appeared.

“A 109 came right at me, strafing the beach, so me and my buddy jumped off the truck and into the sand,” he said. They made their way up the beach and realized how unprepared the Germans were. "If they were ready for us, we would still be back in the water today."

Cammarota would eventually fight in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, when the Germans surprised the Americans as many of the generals thought the war was coming to an end. After the Germans' eventual surrender, Cammarota was part of the first group of soldiers who came back to America, returning home on Dec. 31, 1945.

D’Emidio, 95, of Radcliffe Street, also was a teenager when the war started. He had gotten his "notice" in the mail when he decided to sign up for the war.

“Everyone was going into the Army, so I went in to the Navy,” he said. After boot camp, D'Emidio went onto to Little Creek, Virginia, where he completed amphibious vehicle training. During the invasion of Normandy, he shuttled troops from the infantry ships to the beaches. He was the gunner in a crew of four.

Because they were unable to eat in their vehicles, they would go to Navy ships to be fed. One evening, they had gotten word that the Merchant Marines were eating good food, and the crew showed up to be fed. The Marines turned them down, and minutes after that, the ship was blown up by an enemy shell. They spent that evening looking for survivors and helping with the wounded.

But being turned away, probably saved their lives. D'Emidio's squadron suffered zero casualties.

“Out of 24 men, no one was lost. I feel really lucky,” he said. Like Cammarota, D'Emidio was at the Battle of the Bulge, but instead of fighting, he was delivering the troops items and supplies, just as he did during the invasion of Normandy.

The two men who received honors on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion will forever be remembered as heroes.

"Sometimes we see history through such a wide lens, that we can forget that history is made by common people," said Pezza. "That wars are shaped not just by generals and world leaders, but by the kid next door who bears the burden of battle."

D'Emidio and Cammarota were two of those "kids" who risked their own lives for the freedom of others, and Monday night was for them.

"I feel really excited about being honored tonight, I feel really elated," said D'Emidio with a proud smile on his face.