County commissioners said they support having space for horses in Bradys Run Park.

BRIGHTON TWP. — Beaver County officials aren't saying "neigh" to improving the horse arena at Bradys Run Park — but they aren't going to make more work for themselves either.

Public Works Director Dan Colville told Beaver County Commissioners on Wednesday that it will cost about $3,000 to buy the special fill needed to re-do the horse arena at the park, but commissioners questioned whether it's logical to make those repairs now if the county might relocate the arena.

"I don't want to see us have to spend the money twice," Commissioners Chairman Daniel Camp said.

Camp and Commissioner Sandie Egley said they support making sure there are amenities available for horse enthusiasts, but they don't want to put the cart before the horse. Colville and Camp discussed possibly moving the horse arena to another part of the park, either toward the dog park or under the bridge.

But dogs and horses don't always get along, and the space underneath the bridge is filled with material that has been dredged out of the lake at Bradys Run, Colville said. That ground isn't quite stable yet.

"We would have the same situation we have right now," Colville said.

Camp said he hopes to attend a potluck gathering to support equine activity in Beaver County planned for Friday night by the Bradys Run Horseman's Association. County officials had wavered on whether or not to repair the horse arena, but an outcry from equine enthusiasts has encouraged them to change their minds.

Last fall, officials were reticent to invest money in fixing the arena, which they said was unused and in disrepair. In 2018, the arena was rented for just two horse shows, recreation records show.



In the county's comprehensive plan, the area that houses the horse arena is slated to be removed to create an environmental area and an adaptive playground for children and adults with special needs. But those plans aren't in the near future, Egley said, and officials are supportive of finding another location to encourage horse activity.