CASCADE, Md. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a woman intentionally jumped off the High Rock overlook near Cascade, Maryland and later died from injuries on June 6.

In a release from the sheriff's office, authorities responded to the area of Pen Mar-High Rock Road around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday for a report of a fall victim.

The initial investigation revealed that an adult female intentionally jumped from High Rock, according to the sheriff's office.

Emergency crews were able to reach the woman and transport her to Meritus Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The woman's name was not included in the release.