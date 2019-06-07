PORTERSVILLE — The Western Pennsylvania Bible Conference will run each night at 7:30 from June 23-28 at the Presbyterian Church of Portersville.

Speakers will include Woodrow Kroll, former president and senior Bible teacher for the international media ministry, "Back to the Bible," and Gerald Kroll, senior pastor of Heritage Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. They both grew up in Ellwood City under the teachings of their father, the Rev. Frank Kroll, at Parkgate Baptist Church.

The public is invited. Child care is provided. Special music will be presented at each session. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted to help defray costs. For further information, contact the Rev. Thomas P. Clyde, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Portersville, at 724-816-1112 or 724-368-8050.