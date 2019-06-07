Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. throughout summer; 6 p.m., youth group.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Monday and Tuesday, church office closed.

Center Presbyterian Church Deacons, 388 Center Church Road, New Castle: June 19 — 5 to 7 p.m., Strawberry Social, includes pizza, hot dogs, sloppy joes, ham barbeque, sandwiches, ice cream, cake and strawberries for purchase. Norma Henry’s piano students will perform. All welcome.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 325 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 11 a.m., deacons. Monday— 6 p.m., worship and music and Christian education meetings; 7 p.m., administration and mission meeting.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Mondays — 10 a.m. prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Franklin Township: Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday — No summer Sunday school; 9:30 a.m., worship service. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night. Wednesday — 6 p.m., Bible study and ice cream. Thursday — 6 p.m., worship team and fellowship team meetings. June 15— 8 a.m., men’s breakfast; 9 p.m., evening prayer.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — apple dumpling sale. Sunday — No Sunday school during summer. Monday through Friday — 9 a.m. to noon, vacation Bible school. Monday — 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 9 a.m., quilts. Wednesday — 6 p.m. Cub Scouts. Thursday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts committee meeting.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Sunday — 9: a.m., Adult Sunday School. Wednesday — Noon, PW Circle. June 16 — 9 a.m., Adult Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship, noisy offering, Father’s Day and graduate recognition; 11 a.m., church life/worship and music committee meeting. June 22 — 9 a.m., Men’s Eat and Meet; June 23 — 9 a.m., Last adult Sunday school; 10 a.m., worship, noisy offering, Father’s Day and graduate recognition. June 25 — July/August newsletter deadline; 6 p.m., Presbytery meeting at North Liberty Presbyterian Church. June 26 —7 p.m., service for healing and wholeness. June 30 — 10 a.m, worship in the park.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 10 a.m., 125th anniversary luncheon follows service. Tuesday — 7 p.m., word and praise team. Wednesday — 11 a.m., love/hope circle. Thursday through Saturday – Synod Assembly at California University of Pa. Thursday — 7 p.m., women’s AA. Saturday — 7 p.m., AA. June 16 — Holy Trinity Sunday and confirmation.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Sunday — noon, father and son luncheon. Meat provided. Wednesday — 9 a.m., quilting. Thursday — 7:30 p.m., band practice.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 7:30 p.m., AA. Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., sewing. Wednesday — 7:30 p.m. AA. Thursday — 6:30 p.m., trustees meeting; 7 p.m., church council meeting.