ELLWOOD CITY — Cookies are needed for the St. Anthony Festa culminating the nine weeks of the St. Anthony Novena at Holy Redeemer Parish.

The festa will be at the Catholic Center following the 6:30 p.m. Novena Mass on Thursday. The Rev. Carmen D'Amico will celebrate the Mass.

Parishioners are asked to donate cookies. They may be brought to the Catholic Center by 3 p.m. Thursday.