WAYNE TWP. — Challenges: Options in Aging offers the following lunch menu at the Ellwood Center, 1405 Woodside Ave.

Monday: Roasted chicken topped with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce, bowtie pasta, mixed vegetables, wheat bread,mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Antipasto salad with ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, olives, tossed salad with tomato, beets, Italian dressing, whole grain dinner roll, sunset peaches.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baked potato, wax beans, sandwich roll, chocolate chip cake square.

Friday: Father's Day Party, bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, red skin potatoes, tomato/cucumber/carrot salad, banana cream pie.