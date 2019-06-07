Each year, the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Philadelphia hosts a party for those who are marking five years of survivorship.

They came from near and far to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia on Thursday for Celebrate Life, an annual party these cancer survivors didn’t want to miss.

This year, the event was held on D-Day, a fitting reminder that the war against this tough disease is not over but that many survivors thrive after their personal battles.

About 170 adults marking five years of survivorship were invited and 60 came out for the festive occasion.

“Five years is a milestone in cancer treatment,” said Nancy Hesse, of Glenside, center president and CEO. “Most of these people sat side by side in waiting rooms and chemotherapy chairs. It’s fun to see them celebrate together.”

The invited guests were treated to breakfast and lunch and had time to reconnect with the doctors, nurses and other staff members who took care of them. They also got a chance to participate in “Hope Rounds,” where they chatted with cancer patients currently in treatment, to offer encouragement.

Among the attendees were Bernice Covin, of Willingboro, New Jersey, who battled breast cancer, and Abdul Rahim, of Bensalem, who had prostate cancer. Both became friends during their treatments. Also in attendance was Laura Linehan, of Lower Makefield, who brought her husband, Tim, with her.

Linehan, who’s been treated for chronic myelongenous leukemia, praised the personal care she’s received since coming to CTCA. Former New Yorkers who moved to Bucks County to be close to their children and grandchildren, the Linehans have been impressed with the concern of the staff offered Laura.

“I felt so cared for. Every one of my worries was really taken seriously,” she said.

She had been treated at a major cancer center in New York but felt that while her chemotherapy was working, the side effects were making her very ill. Gastrointestinal issues and frequent colds made it hard for her to continue her job as a teacher. She tried homeopathy and acupuncture with limited success. But she learned that CTCA offered nutritional and other treatments for side effects and decided to give the center a try after moving to Bucks County.

The Philadelphia CTCA is one of five hospitals and five outpatient care centers operated by CTCA around the country. The for-profit centers were founded in 1988 by philanthropist Richard J. Stephenson who wanted to offer a “Mother Standard” of care that he had wanted for his own mother when she was facing cancer. Hesse said care teams meet and include the patient in discussions about care options. “The patient centricity is very unique,” she said.

“It’s been wonderful,” Linehan said. A doctor trained in the use of probiotics helped her with digestive issues and a chiropractor addressed back pain.

She still takes the same chemotherapy pills as before, but with fewer side effects.

“They take every aspect of my life seriously … I kept getting colds. My immunity was shot,” she said. “That has improved tremendously too … The fact that this place cared about the whole patient was amazing.”

Covin said that when she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer in 2014, she set a goal to live to see her daughter get married and a first grandchild born. She was in the wedding two weeks after completing 18 months of chemotherapy and her grandson was born in January.

“They caught it,” she said. “They were able to stay on top of my side effects. I got through all of that.”

Both Covin and Rahim said the nutritional counseling taught them how to rework their diets to include more organic and less genetically altered or preserved foods. Avocados and watermelon with the seeds are good. “No nitrates,” Covin said. “If you like a hot dog, eat a healthy hot dog.”

Rahim said he got into juicing his fruits and vegetables. “It was good — what to eat, what not to eat. Your body has to be taken care of … It’s a blessing. We’re still here.”

Dr. Steven Standiford, of Glenside, an oncology surgeon at the center for 12 years, said cancer treatments have changed dramatically over the past several years. Genetic testing can now determine who is most at risk for certain cancers so they can be watched extra carefully or have proactive treatment. Genomic treatments now can fight the genetic mutation in the tumors. New medicines are available to help people create more white blood cells to replace those lost during chemotherapy, thus helping them fight infections. “Some people would die of infection (rather) than cancer,” he said.

Robotic and minimally invasive surgery has helped patients recover from many operations sooner, but Standiford said that for some patients, such as those with cervical cancer, an “old-fashioned” operation may be best.

There also are more precise radiation treatments. Marie Thackray, a patient of Standiford’s who traveled from Oklahoma for the event, said she even had “interoperational radiation” that allowed for one dose during her operation for breast cancer, rather than several weeks of treatment. “We’re doing less with better results,” Standiford said.

Thackray and her husband, Richard, met with Standiford during the celebration. “She could be the poster child for mammograms,” Standiford said, as her tumor was discovered early and he operated on her within a few days as she worked at the Philadelphia hospital at the time.

Thackray, who also has multiple sclerosis, said that disease also was diagnosed quickly because her CTCA oncologist took an interest in her other symptoms.

Cancer patients also can participate in clinical trials in the hope of curing their own disease and helping with research to help others. “Patients who go on a clinical trial are the bravest people out there,” Standiford said. They hope a new treatment will help them even though its track record isn’t known. If another cancer center is offering a trial or treatment that CTCA isn’t offering, the patient can be sent there, he said.

How cancer treatments are administered also has changed. “Ninety percent of our business is outpatient,” Hesse said, with many patients receiving treatments and going home the same day. “We strive to keep patient activities as normal as possible.”

Hesse said it’s difficult to compare statistics on cancer treatments because people have different types and stages of cancer when they are diagnosed. But the CTCA centers, including the Philadelphia center on Wyoming Avenue in Juniata Park, have very good survival statistics.

“We all strive to prolong patients’ lives with quality of life,” she said.

“We’re like a big family here,” Covin said. “We all support one another."