The Greencastle-Antrim High School Art Club gave the Class of 2019 a colorful send-off with a temporary chalk mural on the front of the high school. The piece is called “The Great Wave” by Japanese artist, Hokusai.

It is perhaps the most famous Japanese art work, according to Alex Miller, a G-AHS STEAM instructor and art club adviser. It was originally a wood-block print, but art club students interpreted each ink color using sidewalk chalk on the building’s brick façade.

The text “Wave Goodbye Class of 2019” stands as a farewell to this year’s graduating class.

“We wanted to create a widely recognizable public artwork. I think this town needs more art and culture, and working with the students to create something beautiful that all can see and appreciate is a worthy goal,” Miller said.