Sheetz Inc. is seeking a license to sell beer and wine at its convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Antrim Commons Drive south of Greencastle.

The application is being reviewed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and Sheetz hopes to begin sales at the store in the next few months, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager.

PLCB review can range from corporate structure and officers to layout of facilities, according to spokesman Shawn Kelly, who said there is no timetable for a decision on the application.

Sheetz is applying for a liquor license currently held by B Street 104 LLC. No changes are in store for the restaurant in downtown Greencastle, which has obtained a different license, according to Brian Hissong, who is part of the B Street management.

"The restaurant has had its best year yet," Hissong said. "We're growing ... and can't wait for Old Home Week."

"Sheetz is continually working to meet the needs of our customers by providing the ultimate one-stop shop where they can fuel up, enjoy a meal and also responsibly purchase alcoholic beverages," according to Ruffner.

Sheetz will offer a variety of domestic, import and craft beers as well as wine. No hard liquor will be sold.

The Sheetz on Antrim Commons Drive is the only store currently going through the alcohol sales approval process in Franklin County. There are 152 Sheetz stores currently selling beer in Pennsylvania, including the one along Route 16 east of Waynesboro.

No major renovations are planned at the Antrim Township store to accommodate beer and wine sales.

"Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy," Ruffner said. "Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol."