The township was recently awarded a $562,000 federal grant for its 5th Street Rail to Trail project, which will transform the abandoned Griffin Pipe railroad into a pathway and green space for walkers and cyclists.

FLORENCE — For nearly two decades, the old rail line that used to transport scrap metal through the heart of the township to the Griffin Pipe factory has sat abandoned.

That won’t be the case for much longer.

The township was recently awarded a $562,000 federal grant through the New Jersey Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (TAP) for its 5th Street Rail to Trail project.

The project will transform the overgrown railroad into a pathway and green space for walkers and cyclists.

“I think it will be a nice amenity for the neighborhood,” said Mayor Craig Wilkie. “For years trains went by and racked people’s houses. Now they will have a nice path in front, and it will be a great way to ride your bike around the town.”

Combine the federal money with an additional $375,000 contribution for the project from the developer of the former Griffin Pipe factory site, IPT Acquisitions, and the township has enough funding to transform the section of the rail line that runs down East 5th Street from Spruce Street to West Front Street, according to Township Manager Richard Brook.

IPT Acquisitions received approval from the township planning board last December to build a 528,000-square-foot warehouse on a portion of the property and will donate 22 acres to the township for open space and municipal purposes.

“This is a way to rejuvenate this pathway that hasn’t been used in a way people, children and families, can enjoy. A lot can be done here,” Brook said.

Wilkie said the township plans to work with the community to come up with plans to add additional parking and other amenities to the pathway. The mayor added the pathway will also eliminate the need to install sidewalks in front of the residential homes that line East 5th Street.

The trail will also connect more of the community to the township’s local businesses along Broad Street, a major plus for the township, Wilkie said.

“Now both sections of the community can safely get there,” Wilkie said. “Not much will change (around the railroad track), but it will look a lot nicer. These types of things will make that neighborhood much nicer.”

According to Brook, the project’s design is expected to be completed by the fall, with construction beginning in 2020.

The township’s TAP grant was one of six awarded in the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission region, totaling $3.75 million. In Burlington County, Palmyra was awarded $343,000 for its Temple Boulevard Enhancements Project.

TAP grants are provided for community-based “non-traditional” projects to strengthen the cultural, aesthetic and environmental aspects of the nation's intermodal system.