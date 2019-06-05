CHAMBERSBURG — A Waynesboro woman has been named to the Franklin County Library Board.

Kim Shockey was appointed Tuesday by Franklin County Commissioners.

The FCLB has policy and fiduciary responsibility for the Franklin County Library System, which includes two bookmobiles and six branches — Blue Ridge Summit, Coyle Free, Fort Loudon, Grove Family, Lilian S. Besore and St. Thomas.

The nine-member board includes representatives of different parts of the county serving two-year terms.

Shockey will represent Waynesboro and Washington Township and will fill out the remaining term of a member who stepped away. Shockey's term will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

"We're thrilled to have a representative from Waynesboro on the library board," said Commissioner Dave Keller.

"Kim will be a great representative of that area," agreed Bernice Crouse, executive director of FCLS. "We're very excited to have a community-spirited person like Kim Shockey on the board. I look forward to working with her."

Shockey also serves on the United Way of Franklin County Board of Directors and was most recently the 2018 campaign chair.

Crouse said the FCLB bylaws stipulate nine members from different parts of the county, but with the addition of Shockey, the board is still one member short. Interested candidates can contact the FCLS for an application.

"We'll be continuing to look for an additional board member," Crouse said. That member should be from the northwest side of the county from an area like the Scotland, Letterkenny or Lurgan areas.

Crouse said candidates are encouraged from all parts of the community.

"One of the emphases we're focusing on is getting more diversity in our leadership system," she said. "Our theme for our strategic plan is 'Embracing differences in our community' and that's something we're trying to work towards gradually.

"Traditionally, libraries have been places where people from all backgrounds can come together," Crouse said. "We want to be that for the community."

