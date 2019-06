During our most recent election, when Navy veteran Julian Taylor of Center Township came close to becoming the first Democratic African-American elected to the board of commissioners, it came down to just over 250 votes. In my opinion, he set a very good record. I believe if he continues to pursue his ambitions he is going to make it. He certainly has my total support.

Keep up the good work, Mr. Taylor. My prayers are with you. Don’t stop now, complete your dream.

Lynn Coleman, White Township