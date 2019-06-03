More than 1,700 flowers planted at East Avenue and East Sixth Street.

Brooklyn Pabellon helped prepare the flower garden in the triangle boulevard at East Avenue and East Sixth Street last year and spent most of the summer telling friends and family she had a hand in the work any time she'd pass by it.

"It's fun," she said. "I don't do this often. I told everyone I rode by in a car with. It's a lot of hard work."

Pabellon, a 14-year-old student who just finished her eighth-grade year at Robert Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School, returned to the "traffic triangle" Thursday with other students to spread mulch between 1,700 flowers planted by volunteers. She was part of a group from the Boys & Girls Club of Erie that joined students from East Middle School and Erie Day School in the project.

About 20 adult volunteers prepared the soil and planted an array of petunias, marigolds and celosias, each spaced 12 to 24 inches apart depending on the flower. They also tended to the perennials that grow in the center of the boulevard, pulling weeds from the patch of greenery.

The small plot, which 150 feet by 135 feet by 75 feet, is owned by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, but it's maintained by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. It includes about 2,200 square feet of perennials and 2,500 square feet of annuals.

Tom Chandley, 68, has been serving as garden steward for six years. He said most of the volunteers live on the city's lower east side and some volunteer through Mount Calvary Roman Catholic Church, 2022 E. Lake Road.

"It's been traditionally the Wayne School garden, because kids from Wayne would come over and plant it," Chandley said. "But, of course, two years ago the building went empty."

John Guianen, 77, of Erie will take over for Chandley as garden steward next year.

"I just like to do it," he said. "I used to be a grower in a greenhouse range. I used to grow thousands of mums, thousands of geraniums, thousands of carnations, poinsettias for Christmas.

"I've been doing this four or five years," he added. "It gets progressively harder, so you have to go out and get people to help. The other day I was down here for seven hours just plugging these holes. You've got to put (the flowers) in a pattern and you've got to make sure they're spaced right. It has to look good."

Matthew Rink can be reached at 870-1884 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNrink.