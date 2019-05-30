The Erie agency did not receive a new five-year grant to run the program for low-income children and their families.

A different agency will be administering the federal Head Start program in Erie County this fall but local government officials don't know which agency has been selected.

The Greater Erie Community Action Committee, which currently administers the program in the county, did not receive a new grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, Kimberly McCaslin, GECAC's associate vice president of operations, said in a news release.

"GECAC was not defunded nor did we relinquish our contract," McCaslin said. "We were placed in re-competition, which means we competed with other potential providers to receive the new five-year contract. Unfortunately, GECAC will not be receiving the grant to operate the Head Start program in Erie County.

"At this time, we have not been given any specific information about the transition or who the new provider will be. We were told that Head Start will continue operation in Erie County by another organization," McCaslin said in the release.

County and state government officials said they also did not know which agency will administer the program, which provides comprehensive early-childhood education, health, nutrition and parent-involvement services to low-income children and their families.

The new five-year grant is for between $500,000 and $7.8 million a year, according to the grant's official bid form. GECAC currently has about 150 employees in its Head Start program, which serves 806 children.

The last day for full-time staff is June 30. The agency said in the release that it hopes current staff who meet the qualifications will be given first consideration for jobs with the new provider.

David Bruce can be reached at 870-1736 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNbruce.