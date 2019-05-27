The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — Coloring for Adults, a free weekly program designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults are welcome.

THURSDAY

6 p.m. — Adult Knitting Group meets to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. — Silly Science and Lego Day, features silly science experiments, robotics and Lego building. Designed for children kindergarten to grade 6. No registration required.

SAVE THE DATE

"Summertime Tea Fundraiser," 2 p.m. June 22 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Public Library. Tickets available at library.

"American Girl Doll Party" on July 13. Three sessions — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Bring favorite doll or stuffed animal. Reservations required. One adult per child.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of April and May. Memorials are published on a weekly basis and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Paul E. Durbin Sr. from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich.

In memory of Cynthia A. Glogowski from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich.

In memory of Ruth Alice (Gabele) Hall from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich.

In memory of Irene McCrumb from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich.

In memory of Nancy M. Pellicano from Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich.

In memory of Christina R. Santillo from Renee Craven, Steve and Teresa Gaydosz, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Greco, Reuben and Kathy Kerr, Judy and Andy Kindle, Veronica Pacella.

In memory of Victoria "Vicki" Scialdone from Steve and Teresa Gaydosz.

In memory of Judith M. "Judi" Stoops from Linda Bognoski and Barbara Collins.

In memory of Ann (Fox) Tweddell from the Bellissimo Family, Randy and Francine Hunter and Amie (her classmate), Chuck and Patty Hutchison, Dr. and Mrs. Douglas Lockawich, Barb Mathews and sons Brian and Blake, Veronica Pacella.