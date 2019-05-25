Too much rain has farmers, gardeners and others worries about their plants and animals across the Delaware Valley.

At the Vincentown Florists & Garden Center in Burlington County, business was blooming Tuesday.

Owners Tim Brunt and his wife, Christie, helped several customers with purchases of plants and flowers for their gardens. But Brunt is concerned.

The Farmers’ Almanac, dating to 1818, predicts more wet and muggy weather this summer, and Brunt believes in the almanac’s predictions.

“They seem to understand the weather patterns better than Doppler,” he said referring to radar.

Last year was the second wettest recorded in Philadelphia and both the Farmers’ Almanac and the National Weather Service expect more of the same this growing season. That has farmers, gardeners and veterinarians anxious, as all the dampness isn’t healthy for plants and animals alike.

“Right now, it definitely has been a wet spring. The ground is holding a lot of moisture,” Brunt said. “The fields are wet.”

Master gardener Pauline Myers, with the Penn State Extension Service in Montgomery County, agrees. “It’s absolutely saturated,” she said of the soil. And with all the wet weather, the bees aren’t as busy pollinating the fruit trees and other plants that depend on them. “Bees don’t work in the rain.”

Animals have also been affected. At the Doylestown Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Laura Weis said she’s seen about a dozen cases of leptospirosis this year, most likely because of the ground not drying out. The rare disease is spread in the urine of dogs and wild animals. Because it’s been so wet, dogs that come in contact with the urine of another animal can acquire the infection which affects their kidneys and can be fatal if not treated, she said.

“We haven’t seen much of it until we’ve had this incredibly wet weather,” she said. A vaccination prevents the illness, but previously there wasn’t much need for dogs to be vaccinated. The vaccine costs about $20 to $25. The disease also can affect people but most of those cases are from swimming in ponds or other untreated waterways, she said. Farm animals such as sheep can also be affected by infections from standing in muddy areas.

Soybeans are usually planted by late May, but this year, Brunt and other family members who farm on land they own and lease have had to plant around wet spots. “We’re behind where we should be in planting. We’d like to be done and we’re only a quarter of the way done,” he said.

And the strawberries, a late spring favorite, need some extra care this year as well.

When the ground is so wet, the strawberries hold extra water. “They get mold faster," said Brunt, on his Southampton farm.

Myers said all the rain promotes an increase in both fungal and bacterial diseases that can affect fruits and vegetables. To help keep a garden healthy, she advised home gardeners to put plants in raised beds or containers. Also, make sure to water just the base of the plant because wetting the leaves permits fungi and bacteria to enter the plant.

Fertilizing plants is another problem in wet weather because the rain can dilute it. But, she cautioned, “you can do more harm by over-fertilizing than under-fertilizing.” Too much fertilizer can cause chemical burns and too much nitrogen will attract pests to the plants.

At Crossing Vineyards in Upper Makefield, sommelier Eric Cavatore isn’t too worried about the damp days just yet. But if the wet weather continues into July, August or September, when grape vines need the sun’s warmth to ripen, that wouldn’t be good. “In summer, it has to be dry,” he said, to create the best wines.

Hopefully, Cavatore will get his hot, dry spell. Meteorologist Jonathan O’Brien at the National Weather Service in Westampton said that for June, July and August, the agency's Climate Prediction Center expects “an increased chance of above normal temperatures and an above normal chance of above normal rainfall.”

That’s on top of rain that’s already fallen. The NWS reports that from Jan. 1 through May 19, the rainfall total for Bucks County averaged 21.2 inches, about 4.4 inches above normal. Montgomery County’s total was 19.2 inches, or 2.9 inches more than expected. In Burlington County, the rainfall total has been 18.4 inches, or 1.4 inches above normal.

O’Brien said that when it rains a lot, the humid air can spawn more rainstorms. “These patterns do feed on themselves - increase the chance for additional storms. The fact that it has been so wet favors it continuing to be wet.”

Staff writer Kyle Bagenstose contributed to this story.