CHAMBERSBURG — Crews working on the Franklin County court facility improvement project stumbled upon yet another unexpected finding recently.

While working on renovations for the archives facility in the former Jennings auto dealership on Grant Street, crews hit oil.

"We found two lifts under concrete and the lifts still had oil in them," Project Manager John Hart told the Board of Commissioners last week. "They poured concrete over top and never pumped the oil out."

Hart said workers found 160 gallons of oil that had to be pumped out and disposed of.

The discovery meant an additional $770 in costs. "It's disposal and pumping of the oil," Hart explained.

It's not the first unexpected discovery during the project.

In April, crews discovered during demolition that the former Chambersburg Trust Company building on Memorial Square had a roof structure of solid steel. That removal didn't affect project costs.

The work is part of a $67 million county court facility improvement project, which includes a new 108,113-square-foot office structure built along North Main Street; minor renovations to the historic "old courthouse"; renovations to the courthouse annex; renovation and expansion of the administrative annex on North Second Street; and the construction of a archive building on North Second Street.

Demolition began in January and the project is expected to take about three years to complete.

