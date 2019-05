Work is scheduled on portions of West 17th and 21st streets, East 28th Street and Poplar Street.

A number of city streets will be closed for paving Tuesday, according to the Erie Bureau of Engineering.

Paving is scheduled on West 17th Street between Hickory and Myrtle; Poplar Street between West Eighth and Ninth; West 21st Street between Plum and Liberty; and East 28th Street from Holland to French.

The streets are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.